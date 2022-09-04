Time Out Food & Drink Awards 2022: Best Regional Restaurant

These are the nominees for Best Regional Restaurant in the Time Out Sydney Food & Drink Awards 2022

It’s a new golden age for regional restaurants. After many outward-looking years in which we’ve been in thrall to the glittering lure of planes over trains, a certain pandemic has wrested attention back to our own backyard.

It’s a bit like falling in love again. Or for those discovering regions and restaurants for the first time, a case of “Where have you been all my life?”

We’re doubly blessed in New South Wales. The state’s extraordinary environmental diversity means you can travel 90 minutes north for some tropical climes or head south for cold-water oysters and the rolling greens of the Southern Highlands. But because our fair state is so darn vast, we've had to draw the line somewhere: around the two-hours-from-the-CBD ballpark.

Plenty of these contenders go beyond simply being great restaurants that happen to be in regional New South Wales. They offer a taste of place (fine, we'll say it, “terroir”), a celebration of their local producers, and often a demonstration of their own paddock-to-plate efforts that see chefs turn into farmers for part of their week. It’s a micromanaging of the supply line that leaves us completely in awe.

Our advice? Pack your bag, head on out and make a weekend of it. You’re guaranteed good eating… hell, you might even expand your horizons too.

