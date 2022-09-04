Sydney
Bistro Molines
Photograph: Supplied

Time Out Food & Drink Awards 2022: Best Regional Restaurant

These are the nominees for Best Regional Restaurant in the Time Out Sydney Food & Drink Awards 2022

By Time Out in partnership with Tyro
It’s a new golden age for regional restaurants. After many outward-looking years in which we’ve been in thrall to the glittering lure of planes over trains, a certain pandemic has wrested attention back to our own backyard.

It’s a bit like falling in love again. Or for those discovering regions and restaurants for the first time, a case of “Where have you been all my life?”

We’re doubly blessed in New South Wales. The state’s extraordinary environmental diversity means you can travel 90 minutes north for some tropical climes or head south for cold-water oysters and the rolling greens of the Southern Highlands. But because our fair state is so darn vast, we've had to draw the line somewhere: around the two-hours-from-the-CBD ballpark.

Plenty of these contenders go beyond simply being great restaurants that happen to be in regional New South Wales. They offer a taste of place (fine, we'll say it, “terroir”), a celebration of their local producers, and often a demonstration of their own paddock-to-plate efforts that see chefs turn into farmers for part of their week. It’s a micromanaging of the supply line that leaves us completely in awe.

Our advice? Pack your bag, head on out and make a weekend of it. You’re guaranteed good eating… hell, you might even expand your horizons too.

Want more? Click here to view all the nominees in the Time Out Food & Drink Awards 2022.

in partnership with

And the nominees are...

Ates, Blackheath
Photograph: Supplied

Ates, Blackheath

  • Restaurants
  • Modern Australian

Call us suckers, if you will, but as soon as we find out a restaurant kitchen revolves around an enormous woodfired oven, we're whipping out our phones to make the first booking we can. And when a venue is so bold to name themselves after that most crucial element, fire, then they'd better have the goods to back it up. Ates, or 'fire' in Ottoman Turkish is the name of the game at this cosy and casual piece of Blackheath history. The approachable yet still very high-end cooking you'll find here is just what the Mountains need. And while the stirrings of that new wave have been building here for a while now, Ates has well and truly set the benchmark for cool eating.

Read more
Bistro Molines, Mount View
Photograph: Supplied

Bistro Molines, Mount View

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • price 2 of 4

To say that Bistro Molines chef and owner, Robert Molines, is the grandfather of Hunter hospitality is no overstatement. Together with wife Sally, Bistro Molines has set the bar for food, warm hospitality, and stunning views when it comes to dining in wine country since 2008 and the locals and travellers alike are still flocking 14 years later. The only thing that beats a meal here, not to mention the attentive, friendly hospitality, is the post-lunch stroll across to the lookout to take in those incredible views.

Read more
Book online
Bistro Sociale, Bowral
Photograph: Supplied

Bistro Sociale, Bowral

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Bowral

Bistro Sociale is the showpiece of the Berida Hotel in the Southern Highlands, and what a beautiful showpiece it is. As you enter through the double doors there is a lounge area with fireplace to your left and the main bar to your right. The restaurant is divided into three separate dining spaces, creating a sense of intimacy and different mood in each area. Floor-to-ceiling windows allow natural light to flood in and tables are set comfortably apart. It all feels like a throwback to a bygone era, with period-style chandeliers and white tablecloths completing the high society vibe.

Read more
Blaq, Blackheath
Photograph: Steven Woodburn

Blaq, Blackheath

  • Restaurants
  • Modern Australian
  • Prospect

Roadside motel restaurants have historically been a gamble. A continental breakfast with a side of watery scrambled eggs or dinner of tough rump steak, frozen veg and mass-produced peppercorn gravy – top-quality cuisine has not typically been the norm. However, we're pleased to report that Blaq, at the recently refurbished Kyah Hotel in Blackheath, is far from the stereotype and downright delightful to boot.

Read more
EXP, Pokolbin
Photograph: Dom Cherry

EXP, Pokolbin

  • Restaurants
  • Modern Australian

At EXP. in Pokolbin village, it is immediately clear from casting an eye over the parchment paper menu that you are in wine country: Usher Tinkler prosecco, Brookenwood semillon and Vinden Estate shiraz nouveau jump out as nearby neighbours, and the eats take a similar tack. Binnie beef comes from a short drive up the road at Mirannie Station and Mother fungus comes from a quick hop to Taree. This chic outfit exemplifies a new wave of dining in the Hunter, focused uncompromisingly on quality, warmth and a locavore mindset. After all, with all of this abundance, from wine to lovingly tended vegetables and sustainably raised livestock, why would they look anywhere else? 

Read more
Book online
Flotilla, Newcastle
Photograph: Supplied

Flotilla, Newcastle

  • Restaurants

Head chef Shayne Mansfield is a conceptual tightrope walker, dauntlessly dancing between extremes of texture and aroma, smoke and soil, sea and sky. The ocean laps against the farmyard with dishes that marry flavours usually restrained to their respective elements. In each complex dish, every element is absolutely essential to balance the overall taste, without the plate feeling like a hat on a hat. And while this kind of cooking might intimidate some diners, it's a reminder that food shouldn’t always be polite. At Flotilla it’s loud, eccentric, playful and risk-taking in a way that is surprisingly liberating – and couldn’t we all use a little more of that in our lives?

Read more
Humbug, Newcastle
Photograph: Daina McKay

Humbug, Newcastle

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Newcastle

At this smart but not stuffy Italian joint taking pride of place on the newly rejuvenated main drag of the city, Hunter Street, co-owners Mike Portley and Stephanie Wells have clearly thought their gambit through. They've created a venue that can attract out-of-towners to Newcastle’s dining revolution while also offering locals a mid-priced fave they can rely on week after week. Portley cut his teeth as a chef at Porteño, and his menu features a similar flare for playing fast and loose with Mediterranean influences, all the while leaning hard into the world-class seafood, grass-raised meat and heirloom veggies that can be found a mere stone’s throw from town.

Read more
Meet, Newcastle
Photograph: Supplied

Meet, Newcastle

  • Restaurants
  • Brazilian
  • Newcastle

This outstanding and refined offering on Darby Street is not the "beg-for-mercy" style of churrasco you might have been burned by before. This carnival for carnivores is churrasco with compassion; the skewers are largely replaced by generous plated portions, and the consumption of mid-meal Caipirinhas is raucously encouraged to prime your palate for more, more, more. The combination of outstanding food, friendly and excellently fun service, a drinks list of almost entirely Australian wine with classic cocktails, and an interior that is at once comfortable, chic and nods to Newcastle's industrial past mean that Meet is a triumph that we can't wait to meet again.

Read more

Enter your votes now

Win an ultimate drink and dining pass thanks to the Time Out Food & Drink People's Choice Awards
Image: Time Out

Win an ultimate drink and dining pass thanks to the Time Out Food & Drink People's Choice Awards

  • Things to do
  • Food and drink

In addition to our critics' awards, we are also awarding four People's Choice Awards – Favourite Restaurant, Favourite Bar, Favourite Café and Favourite Pub – and the winner will be voted on by you, the readers. It's your chance to give back to the places you love around town. But there's another reason you should vote, and that's to win a fantastic prize! One lucky voter will receive $2000 worth of meals and drinks at everyone one of our winning venues. Click here to reply.

Read more
