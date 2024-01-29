Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Top Ryde Baker's House

  • Restaurants
  • Ryde
Banh mi at Top Ryde Baker's House
Photograph: Supplied/Top Ryde Baker's House
Advertising

Time Out says

This family owned bakery pumps excellent banh mi

Top Ryde Baker’s House is a family owned and operated bakery located in the Top Ryde shopping centre next to Woolies. The first thing you need to know is that it’s very likely you'll be met with a line snaking along the glossy tiles. Do not be deterred. The second thing you need to know is that the wait is very much worth it: Top Ryde Baker’s House pumps excellent banh mi. Co-owner Kim was born in a refugee camp on the border of Thailand and Cambodia, and, along with her four family members, emigrated to Australia when she was a child. They opened Top Ryde Baker's House back in 2010, and the food and flavours are created by Kim’s nan, Min Himmy. It’s home-style cooking, with everything made in-house, and super fresh ingredients.

If it’s your first time, go for the classic pork roll. It has a golden and crunchy exterior, and it’s light and fluffy in the middle. The roll is slathered with sweet mayo and pâté, with a generous filling of cold-cut pork, as well as fresh radish, onion, coriander and fried shallots for texture. It’s a mighty roll, and one of the most delicious in town, thanks to its perfect balance of sweet and salty, fatty and fresh. Amp up your banh mi with the crispy pork. It’s got enough crunch that your neighbour can hear.

RECOMMENDED READS:

Love banh mi? These are the best banh mi in Sydney.

Want more carbs? Check out our guide to the best sandwiches in town here.

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Address:
LG2
109 Blaxland Rd
Ryde
Sydney
2112
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
7am-5.30pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.