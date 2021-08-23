Father's day is sorted thanks to this Duke of Clarence and the Barber Shop team up

The teams behind the Duke of Clarence and their sister venue the Barber Shop have got you covered this Father's day. They’re offering a Sunday roast, British grocery treats and bottled cocktails from the former, and grooming gifts from the latter, all to be delivered to dad’s door on Sunday September 5.

The Duke’s Sunday roasts include beef, pork, lamb, chicken and even a vegetarian-friendly pumpkin dish. You can add pigs-in-a-blanket as an extra treat, plus puddings, wines and beers. Recently added is the brand-new British Grocery Store – purveying hard-to-find fresh produce, including gammon steaks, pork pies, pork sausages and even haggis, black pudding and white pudding for the more adventurous fathers.

Photograph: Supplied/The Duke of Clarence

Bottled cocktails include the Jasmine Tea Punch, a Chocolate Old Fashioned, a classic Negroni and Irish Coffees, to cater to even the most discerning of drinkers. Top everything off with some home pampering from the Duke's range of Enright’s Original gin-scented grooming products if your dad really wants to lean into smelling like cocktail hour.

Photograph: Supplied/The Duke of Clarence

Even though many of us can't be with our dads this year it doesn’t mean you can’t still treat them with something special. Whether Father’s day means celebrating your biological papa, the father figure in your life, your mum, or your step-dad, with the sheer number of delivery options available right now there are plenty of ways to show a little love.

