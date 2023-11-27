Time Out says

Taste the flavours of Malaysia at this gem in Sydney’s south west

Born in Malacca in Southwestern Malaysia, Azizah Mohamed and husband Mahdhar Mustapha love to cook the food of their homeland. So much so they began a small catering business, recreating traditional Malaysian dishes for friends and family, which then grew into a successful food-truck venture.

Now, the duo has opened up their first bricks-and-mortar restaurant in Sydney's south west, called Warung Taming Sari, inspired by the warungs dotted all over Malaysia.

Found on Firth Street in Arncliffe, Warung Taming Sari serves up flavour-packed food for the soul using recipes that have been passed down through generations.

Rempahs are the spice paste that form the foundation of Malaysian cuisine, adding depth and complexity to dishes. And here at Warung Taming Sari, Mohamed pounds the spices from scratch, cooking them low and slow to enhance the flavour. Taste it in the life-affirming beef rendang, served with a rich, sweet and salty sambal. Or Warung Taming Sari’s signature dish: charcoal-grilled meat skewers paired with a spicy peanut satay sauce, rice cakes and fresh cucumber. And, you can snag five chicken bad boys for just $15.

Another must-order dish is the nasi lemak, a coconut-infused rice with golden fried chicken, and honestly we would smash two. And be sure to take home some kueh – they're little sweet bites made with coconut and tapioca.

“We only use fresh produce and ingredients. Nothing is mass-produced,” says Mohamed.

Got plans this weekend? We say, head over to Warung Taming Sari for lunch, and order extra for dinner. You won’t regret it.

