Where to get vegan eats in your 5km bubble

Nestled inside hip hotel Ovolo, Alibi is ordinarily a dimly lit sanctuary for vegans and meat-eaters alike. The team is currently offering takeaway on Saturdays and Sundays if ordered by Thursday.
The burgers here are to-die-for (except no one did). Aside from the classic cheeseburger, made with Alternative Meat, there’s a vegan fillet of fish, an eggplant katsu burger, spring rolls, and a Black Forest vegan cheesecake for later. For something special, indulge in the plant-based high tea for two – a dreamy mix of treats including a mango cheesecake that you won’t believe is dairy-free.
