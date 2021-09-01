Sydney
Mukka Indian cuisine at Sydney Vegan Day Out
Photograph: Supplied

Where to get vegan eats in your 5km bubble

These are the vegan eateries delivering in your neighbourhood

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald
It's no secret that eating a plant-based diet can be great for your health as well as the environment. It's also no secret that a vegan diet can be atrociously under catered for and finding a vegan meal that isn't just a sad iceberg lettuce, yet another mushroom burger or heaven forbid, the vegan dish d'jour from the '90s, a stuffed capsicum, can be a challenge.

The good news is, we've teamed up with Aleesha Naxakis from animal advocacy group PETA to bring you some of Sydney's best vegan eats that will deliver in your bubble.

Looking for more vegan restaurants in Sydney? Check out our top picks.

Meet our Future Shaper from Sydney vegan markets.

Want to know what's happening in Sydney this week? Here are our favourite things to do.

Top vegan restaurants for take away

Alibi Bar and Dining
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Alibi Bar and Dining

  • Restaurants
  • Vegan
  • Potts Point

Nestled inside hip hotel Ovolo, Alibi is ordinarily a dimly lit sanctuary for vegans and meat-eaters alike. The team is currently offering takeaway on Saturdays and Sundays if ordered by Thursday.

The burgers here are to-die-for (except no one did). Aside from the classic cheeseburger, made with Alternative Meat, there’s a vegan fillet of fish, an eggplant katsu burger, spring rolls, and a Black Forest vegan cheesecake for later. For something special, indulge in the plant-based high tea for two – a dreamy mix of treats including a mango cheesecake that you won’t believe is dairy-free.

Who’s in The Zone? North to Cremorne Point, east to Rushcutters Bay, south to Beaconsfield, and west to Leichhardt 

Eden
Photograph: Supplied

Eden

  • Restaurants
  • Vegan
  • Bondi Beach

Plant-based eateries continue to pop up faster than wild parsley in a lush herb garden, and there are no complaints about that, especially in Bondi. Given the sunny 'burb’s health-conscious lifestyle, it makes sense that another wholly vegan eatery has appeared on its shores.

Brought to life by Bondi locals – plant-eating podcaster Simon Hill, Conscious Feast founder Tanya Smart and head chef Claudia Pantoja (ex-Alibi) – the 80-seat restaurant specialises in a mix of produce-packed salads, bowls and bento boxes, as well as more playful renditions of popular snacks (popcorn cauliflower, salt-and-pepper “squyd”), fast-food favourites (burgers, hot dogs) and a line-up of dairy-free pizzas with housemade bases.

Who’s in The Zone? South to Coogee, west to Centennial Park, and north to Vaucluse

Read more
Little Turtle
Photograph: Katje Ford

Little Turtle

  • Restaurants
  • Thai
  • Enmore

Plant-based dining options in Sydney tend to fall into one of two categories. There are the ones that try to replicate dishes that typically contain egg, dairy and meat with stand-ins. They are determined that tiramisu and bacon-and-egg rolls can be forged from soy, gluten, nuts and grains. And it’s a lofty goal. However, when it comes to pure enjoyment, there’s a lot to be said for places that just leave it out.

Vegetables are delicious in their own right, and at Little Turtle, an all-veg Thai restaurant on Stanmore Road, they are banking on the fact that it’s not chicken that makes a tangle of hokkien noodles delicious – beans, carrot, mushrooms, green onion and tofu in a slightly sweet and savoury sauce are more than up to the task of nailing those slippery carb cravings.

Who’s in The Zone? North to Rozelle, east to Waterloo, south to Wolli Creek, and west to Hurlstone Park.

Mark and Vinny’s Spaghetti and Spritz
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Mark and Vinny’s Spaghetti and Spritz

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Surry Hills

Cool nights and cooped-up days call for comfort food, and there’s no better comfort food than pasta. Mark + Vinny’s, a bustling little spritz bar in Surry Hills, offers a varied vegan menu made with Italian passion and ready for pick-up or local delivery.

Start with crisp zucchini flowers filled with soy ricotta before moving on to the creamy activated charcoal lasagne with lentil mince.

Be sure to order a double serve of their moreish truffle polenta chips with vegan parmesan – the perfect snack while you’re waiting for your companion to open a bottle of wine.

Who’s in The Zone? North to Milsons Point, east to Bellevue Hill, south to Kingsford, and west to Forest Lodge

VegeDelight
Photograph: Creative Commons

VegeDelight

  • Restaurants
  • Vegetarian
  • Quakers Hill

It will be some time yet before we can jet off to Mumbai, but that doesn’t mean your Indian food cravings have to wait. While not a 100% vegan establishment, Vegedelight does have a vegan menu as big as its vegetarian offering.

Enjoy all the classics, animal-free, with samosas, dopiaza (with mushrooms or tofu), chana masala, and, of course, garlic naan, all available to order for pick-up between 11 am and 8:45 pm every day.

Who’s in the Zone? North to Kellyville Ridge, east to Castle Hill Trading Area, south to Seven Hills, and west to Acacia Gardens

Yulli's
Photograph: Jack Ailwood

Yulli's

  • Bars
  • Surry Hills

Gluten-free vegans, rejoice! Vibey Asian-fusion bar Yulli’s has got you in your own home, with pick-ups Monday to Sunday from midday. This long-standing vegetarian eatery on Crown Street also has a dedicated, and expansive, vegan menu, including vegan wines.

Try the venue’s sticky roasted eggplant with crispy king brown mushrooms, spinach compote, plum reduction, and fresh san choy bow with tofu and bamboo. Pair them with one of Yulli’s Brews – a selection of boutique beers brewed in Alexandria.

For something different, try pizza with black olive pickle and house-made vegan cheese – which can be made gluten-free.

Who’s in The Zone? North to Milsons Point, east to Bellevue Hill, south to Kingsford, and west to Stanmore

