Willo Restaurant and Bar

  • Restaurants
  • Parramatta
  1. A fancy looking tart on a wooden tray.
    Photography: Supplied | Willo Restaurant and Bar
  2. Food on plates, shot from above.
    Photography: Supplied | Willo Restaurant and Bar
  3. A fancy looking bar with high ceilings.
    Photography: Supplied | Willo Restaurant and Bar
Time Out says

Fresh locally-sourced produce served in a classy art-deco establishment

Perhaps the most aesthetically pleasing venue in Parramatta, Willo has it all. This opulent restaurant sources produce from local growers, has a cocktail list longer than most bars and will have you day-dreaming about your meal for weeks after your dining experience.

Their menu is designed to be shared, so bring your partner/bestie/parents and get ready for a night of decadence. Our picks? Start with the stuffed zucchini flowers, dive into the housemade ravioli with blue swimmer crab and end on a high, with the signature Willo Espresso Martini. Delish.

Looking for more great Parramatta restaurants? Click here.

Keen to explore cafés in Parramatta? See our favourites here.

And here's our list of the best cheap eats around Sydney.

Written by Ellie Parker

Details

Address:
32 Smith St
Parramatta
Sydney
2150
Contact:
View Website
1300 441 261
Opening hours:
Tue-Thu noon-10pm; Fri noon-midnight; Sat 5pm-midnight; Sun-Mon closed
