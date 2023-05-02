Time Out says

Perhaps the most aesthetically pleasing venue in Parramatta, Willo has it all. This opulent restaurant sources produce from local growers, has a cocktail list longer than most bars and will have you day-dreaming about your meal for weeks after your dining experience.

Their menu is designed to be shared, so bring your partner/bestie/parents and get ready for a night of decadence. Our picks? Start with the stuffed zucchini flowers, dive into the housemade ravioli with blue swimmer crab and end on a high, with the signature Willo Espresso Martini. Delish.

