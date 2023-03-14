Time Out says

Sydney’s newest late-night restaurant and bar slings dishes by an ex-Rockpool chef, baklava soft serves – and dancing on the tables is encouraged

Zaffi, a new multi-million dollar two-level restaurant and bar on Little Hunter Street in the Sydney CBD is now open. And excitingly, until 4am on weekends. Yes, really. Get out your best dancing shoes, folks.

Owned by Chady Khouzame (the Carter Sydney), the new restaurant and bar will pay homage to Khouzame’s Lebanese heritage, offering relaxed, mezze-style dining featuring Australian-Lebanese cuisine. Heading up the kitchen is ex-Rockpool and Chin Chin chef Graeme Hunt, who will be slinging dishes such as grilled halloumi with Blue Mountains’ honey and thyme zaatar from Lebanon; prawns with garlic and aleppo pepper; and slow-cooked short ribs with a pomegranate dressing. A must-order is Hunt’s baklava soft serve – a twist on the Macca’s OG with pistachio, walnuts and honey. We’ll take two, please.

From the outside, all that’s visible is a neon pink sign – a nod to the fun to come. Inside, the ground-floor level gives off industrial chic vibes, with exposed brick walls, hot pink booths and velvet silver seats. We can imagine date nights, hen’s dos and family lunches going off. Downstairs however, past the neon-pink wall, is where the real fun begins. Head down for late-night drinks, partying and dancing on the tables.

“The name ‘Zaffi’ means ‘celebration’ in Arabic, so we wanted to create a space where people not only come to celebrate, but also where people know you’re going to have a good time. For me, those spontaneous nights are the best kind of nights,” says Khouzame.

And, we’re not kidding about dancing on the tables. “We literally raised the roof to allow people to dance on tabletops,” says Khouzame.

Zaffi is now open from Tuesday to Saturday, until 4am on weekends. Whoever says Sydney’s nightlife is dead just doesn’t know where to look.

