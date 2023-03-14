Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Zaffi

  • Restaurants
  • Sydney
  1. The inside of Zaffi with pink and silver tables
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /6
  2. Prawns, salads and halloumi at Zaffi
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /6
  3. Diners enjoying dinner at Zaffi
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /6
  4. A rainbow salad at Zaffi
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /6
  5. A pink neon light outside of Zaffi
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /6
  6. Prawns at Zaffi
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /6
Advertising

Time Out says

Sydney’s newest late-night restaurant and bar slings dishes by an ex-Rockpool chef, baklava soft serves – and dancing on the tables is encouraged

Zaffi, a new multi-million dollar two-level restaurant and bar on Little Hunter Street in the Sydney CBD is now open. And excitingly, until 4am on weekends. Yes, really. Get out your best dancing shoes, folks.

Owned by Chady Khouzame (the Carter Sydney), the new restaurant and bar will pay homage to Khouzame’s Lebanese heritage, offering relaxed, mezze-style dining featuring Australian-Lebanese cuisine. Heading up the kitchen is ex-Rockpool and Chin Chin chef Graeme Hunt, who will be slinging dishes such as grilled halloumi with Blue Mountains’ honey and thyme zaatar from Lebanon; prawns with garlic and aleppo pepper; and slow-cooked short ribs with a pomegranate dressing. A must-order is Hunt’s baklava soft serve – a twist on the Macca’s OG with pistachio, walnuts and honey. We’ll take two, please.

From the outside, all that’s visible is a neon pink sign – a nod to the fun to come. Inside, the ground-floor level gives off industrial chic vibes, with exposed brick walls, hot pink booths and velvet silver seats. We can imagine date nights, hen’s dos and family lunches going off. Downstairs however, past the neon-pink wall, is where the real fun begins. Head down for late-night drinks, partying and dancing on the tables.

“The name ‘Zaffi’ means ‘celebration’ in Arabic, so we wanted to create a space where people not only come to celebrate, but also where people know you’re going to have a good time. For me, those spontaneous nights are the best kind of nights,” says Khouzame.

And, we’re not kidding about dancing on the tables. “We literally raised the roof to allow people to dance on tabletops,” says Khouzame.

Zaffi is now open from Tuesday to Saturday, until 4am on weekends. Whoever says Sydney’s nightlife is dead just doesn’t know where to look.

Keen to dance? Check out the best dancefloors in Sydney.

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Address:
10-14 Hunter Street
Sydney
2000
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Tue 5pm-late; Wed-Thu noon-late; Fri noon-4am; Sat 5pm-4am
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!