Person with a bicycle holding a Keep Cup
Photography: Supplied/Jack Terry

6 Ethical and Eco-Conscious Gift Ideas

We’ve rounded up the best ethical gifts – for the environmentalist, the minimalist, the humanitarian and every do-good-er in between.

Written by
Caitlyn Todoroski
Don't ask us why, but ethical gifts are always better. We don't know if it's the delicate packaging that comes from small businesses, the satisfaction of knowing that your purchase is having an impact, or the excitement at knowing there's nothing quite like what you've picked out. Check out our list of ethical and eco-conscious gift ideas for some of the most unique and considerate presents out there. 

Ethical and Eco-Conscious Gifts

Baxter Blue
Photography: Supplied/Baxter Blue

Baxter Blue

Need a gift for a wellness warrior? If you’re sick of the overdone bath salts and facemasks and want to surprise them, consider a pair of blue light glasses. Baxter Blue is leading the ‘digital wellbeing’ revolution with chic-looking specs that block the blue light from your electronic devices, reducing eye strain and headaches, and helping you get better shut-eye. Not only are the frames recyclable and biodegradable, but Baxter Blue is charitably part of a give-back initiative that provides people in poverty with reading glasses. Socially and environmentally ethical.

Esmio
Photography: Supplied/Esmio

Esmio

We’ve all got that one friend who’s mani-pedi game is never not on point. Save them a whole lot of dosh, and bring the salon to their living room with an Esmio gel polish kit. A long-lasting gel or ‘shellac’ manicure is surprisingly easy to get the hang of at home, and the polishes are cruelty-free, vegan and ‘ten free’ – meaning they don’t have any of the ten harshest chemicals that are usually found in nail polishes. There are a few different starter packs to choose from, which come with the essential UV light to cure the gel. Once you’re set up, your sustainable beauty queen will have more than 60 colours to choose from.

The Beach People
Photography: Supplied/The Beach People

The Beach People

Beach lovers, you will end up buying something for your friend and yourself from this one-stop-shop for pastel seaside stuff. The Beach People is all about ethical practices and eco-friendly materials like organic cotton voile and raffia straw to craft luxe products that will make your giftee the envy of any stretch of sand they lounge on. Think beautiful towels, totes and sarongs.

Biome
Photography: Supplied/Biome

Biome

If nothing has tickled your fancy yet, check out the ridiculously extensive range of eco goodies on the online Biome store. They have gift packs ranging from all things gardening to skincare and shaving. If you know someone who’s just getting started on their eco journey, Biome also stock impressive starter packs of produce bags, reusable food containers and other sustainable essentials. They’re proud to curate a range of products that are free of nasties, thoughtfully packaged and Australian-owned.

KeepCup
Photography: Supplied/Amy Whitfield

KeepCup

reusable coffee cup is practically a modern-day essential. But with so many out there nowadays, choosing one can be overwhelming. Bypass the leaking lids, burnt hands and cheap plastic – KeepCup is the OG reusable cup, and it’s still barista-approved. If your giftee is already on top of this cuppa craze, grow their collection with the newer glass and stainless steel models – one KeepCup for the car, their bag and the office so they’re never caught without one again.

Stuck On You

Bring the kids along on the eco-journey with reusable lunchbox containers. Stuck On You’s cute bento boxes, water bottles, cutlery and other school essentials can be personalised, so they’re less likely to go MIA in the playground. You’ll have trouble choosing between the bright designs – illustrations range from rockets to rainbows to race cars. And, of course, all their products are free from BPAs, phthalates and other toxins, and will arrive in recyclable packaging.

