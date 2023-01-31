Need a gift for a wellness warrior? If you’re sick of the overdone bath salts and facemasks and want to surprise them, consider a pair of blue light glasses. Baxter Blue is leading the ‘digital wellbeing’ revolution with chic-looking specs that block the blue light from your electronic devices, reducing eye strain and headaches, and helping you get better shut-eye. Not only are the frames recyclable and biodegradable, but Baxter Blue is charitably part of a give-back initiative that provides people in poverty with reading glasses. Socially and environmentally ethical.
Don't ask us why, but ethical gifts are always better. We don't know if it's the delicate packaging that comes from small businesses, the satisfaction of knowing that your purchase is having an impact, or the excitement at knowing there's nothing quite like what you've picked out. Check out our list of ethical and eco-conscious gift ideas for some of the most unique and considerate presents out there.