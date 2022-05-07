If you are partial to zesty street food, local artisan vendors and vibey musical entertainers on a glittering Sydney Saturday, then we suggest you get down to the Barangaroo Artisan Market on Saturday, May 7.
Kicking off at 10.30am on Saturday morning, this open-air market by the water will play host to over 40 stalls, all peddling a variety of edible treats and sustainable, locally sourced wares that are bound to thrill. And because it's taking place on the last shopping day before Mothering Sunday, there will be a special emphasis on gifts that are perfect for your dear ol' ma. Expect to pick up treasures like delectable small-batch Chinese chilli oil from Mama Liu’s, cheese wheels from Vanella, Indigenous art, a sweet array of fashion made from recycled materials, handmade jewellery and homewares, and natural perfumes made from Aussie natives, crafted by Sydney-based Amacyn Perfumes. There really is something for everyone.
With everything shutting up shop at 4.30pm, this market is a very cute way to start off the Mother’s Day weekend – or just anyone’s weekend for that matter. You're likely to snag a pretty good last-minute present, and plus entry is totally free.
Bring your dog, your mum, or simply just yourself.