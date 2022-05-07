Time Out says

Zesty street food, local artisan vendors and live music in the sunshine are the three mystical heavens you get to experience at this Saturday market.

If you are partial to zesty street food, local artisan vendors and vibey musical entertainers on a glittering Sydney Saturday, then we suggest you get down to the Barangaroo Artisan Market on Saturday, May 7.

Kicking off at 10.30am on Saturday morning, this open-air market by the water will play host to over 40 stalls, all peddling a variety of edible treats and sustainable, locally sourced wares that are bound to thrill. And because it's taking place on the last shopping day before Mothering Sunday, there will be a special emphasis on gifts that are perfect for your dear ol' ma. Expect to pick up treasures like delectable small-batch Chinese chilli oil from Mama Liu’s, cheese wheels from Vanella, Indigenous art, a sweet array of fashion made from recycled materials, handmade jewellery and homewares, and natural perfumes made from Aussie natives, crafted by Sydney-based Amacyn Perfumes. There really is something for everyone.

With everything shutting up shop at 4.30pm, this market is a very cute way to start off the Mother’s Day weekend – or just anyone’s weekend for that matter. You're likely to snag a pretty good last-minute present, and plus entry is totally free.

Bring your dog, your mum, or simply just yourself.

Love a good market jaunt? Check out all the other markets happening in Sydney this weekend