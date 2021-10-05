Find one-of-a-kind items and meet the local makers on the new Sydney Made directory

If you’re starting to put together your festive gifting list (or you just get a kick out of making purchases from local makers and artists) you oughta check out the new online directory from Sydney Made.

You’ll discover gifts that practically scream “Yes, I’m the hip family member living in Sydney. Lockdowns aside, this affords me superior culture and taste” – like handcrafted ceramic wares, chunky statement earrings ripped from an art teacher’s wildest dreams, and socks and apparel emblazoned with quirky Australiana-invoking imagery of Chiko rolls and pink gallahs.

The 2,600 members strong volunteer creative community behind Sydney Made are usually responsible for bringing the massive Etsy Made Local Markets to Sydney twice a year. While in-person events have been on hold, the team have been busy creating a one-stop shop for buying local. Having launched in September, the new website showcases hundreds of local makers and small businesses to put on your wishlist.

You can peruse products ranging from bespoke homewares, hand-crafted jewellery, original art and quirky illustrations, small-batch ceramics, personalised gifts, and even handmade goodies for your pets.

We can look forward to returning to in-person markets in 2022, but in the meantime, shoppers can support their local artisans and learn about their craft through this fresh new platform all year round. You can also check out the stories of featured makers on Sydney Made’s Instagram and Facebook pages.

This isn’t the only digital marketplace to pop up during lockdowns. The team behind Sydney Vegan Market also launched an online directory, and Artisan Collective Australia’s online marketplace can also help you find Aussie artisan gifts for every budget.

