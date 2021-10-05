Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
  1. A row of people's feet wearing colourful socks are lined up on the beach
    Photograph: Sydney Made/Michael Kovacs | Kurly Wurly Bar
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. A selection of handmade ceramic bowls and plates in muted shades of purple, pink and green.
    Photograph: Sydney Made/Louise Martiensen | Louise M Studio
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. A selection of delicate silver jewellery pieces placed on and around a dish
    Photograph: Sydney Made/Lauren Batten | Ayana Jewellery
    PreviousNext
    /3

Find one-of-a-kind items and meet the local makers on the new Sydney Made directory

The crew behind Sydney’s biannual Etsy Made Local Markets has gone digital

Written by
Alannah Maher
Advertising

If you’re starting to put together your festive gifting list (or you just get a kick out of making purchases from local makers and artists) you oughta check out the new online directory from Sydney Made.

You’ll discover gifts that practically scream “Yes, I’m the hip family member living in Sydney. Lockdowns aside, this affords me superior culture and taste” – like handcrafted ceramic wares, chunky statement earrings ripped from an art teacher’s wildest dreams, and socks and apparel emblazoned with quirky Australiana-invoking imagery of Chiko rolls and pink gallahs. 

The 2,600 members strong volunteer creative community behind Sydney Made are usually responsible for bringing the massive Etsy Made Local Markets to Sydney twice a year. While in-person events have been on hold, the team have been busy creating a one-stop shop for buying local. Having launched in September, the new website showcases hundreds of local makers and small businesses to put on your wishlist.

You can peruse products ranging from bespoke homewares, hand-crafted jewellery, original art and quirky illustrations, small-batch ceramics, personalised gifts, and even handmade goodies for your pets.

We can look forward to returning to in-person markets in 2022, but in the meantime, shoppers can support their local artisans and learn about their craft through this fresh new platform all year round. You can also check out the stories of featured makers on Sydney Made’s Instagram and Facebook pages.

This  isn’t the only digital marketplace to pop up during lockdowns. The team behind Sydney Vegan Market also launched an online directory, and Artisan Collective Australia’s online marketplace can also help you find Aussie artisan gifts for every budget

What are you up to? Check out the best things to do in Sydney this week.

Recommended

    More on Love Local

      You may also like
        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.