Discover the treasures of the circular economy at Australia’s largest community and sustainability event

Out with fast fashion and in with shopping secondhand. As environmentalism and low-impact living have moved into the mainstream spotlight, the perks of the circular economy have skyrocketed in popularity. Thrift shopping can not only lead to some rare finds that might cost a lot more brand-new, but it also means doing you're a solid for the planet too.

Garage Sale Trail started with two Bondi guys, Andrew and Dazz, who decided they would set up a secondhand stall at a local event in the suburb. ‘Don’t dump it. Sell it’ was their catchy tagline. Fast forward eleven years and Garage Sale Trail has become Australia’s largest community and sustainability event.

Taking place over three weekends in November, this festival of pre-loved stuff is dedicated to selling and buying secondhand. But this year, thanks to the pandemic-perfected digital pivot, there will also be a bunch of online masterclasses to help participants set up their own successful secondhand stall. Over the years, Garage Sale Trail has become a national initiative that sees hundreds of thousands of people contributing to one big day of secondhand sales, both online and in their community. Last year’s event extended the life of over 1.5 million kg of belongings at over 10,000 garage sales across the country. That’s a lot of clobber that isn't now clogging up a landfill or contaminating the environment.

This year, Garage Sale Trail has partnered with five-time ARIA award-winning entertainer and all-around Aussie music legend Ella Hooper, who is a life-long thrifter herself and loves shopping second-hand. She’ll be helping Garage Sale Trail share the message of upcycling, repurposing and repairing instead of buying brand-new.

So have you got a whole heap of clothes and belongings that you don’t need but think someone out there might buy? Have you got any possessions head to the trash that could be someone else's treasure? If so, you can register for the Garage Sale Trail for free here. Masterclasses and sale tutorials will take place online on November 6-7, before the IRL events and online sales kick off on the weekends of November 13-14 and 20-21. Not only do you get to sell your stuff online or in your local community, but you get to learn more about how little things like this can make a big difference.