Make-it Market

  • Shopping, Markets
  • Marrickville Town Hall, Marrickville
  1. Crowd browses artist stalls in a town hall for Make-it Market
    Photograph: Supplied/Make-it Market
  2. Display of artist wares for Make-it Market
    Photograph: Supplied/Make-it Market
  3. Display of artist wares for Make-it Market
    Photograph: Supplied/Make-it Market
  4. Display of artist wares for Make-it Market
    Photograph: Supplied/Make-it Market
Time Out says

Snap up some last-minute pressies at this one-off market featuring affordable wares made by creatives from Sydney’s Inner West

Want to top up on stocking stuffers while supporting artists from your local community? Pop down to Marrickville Town Hall this Sunday, December 17, for Make-it Market. Founded by local artists Liz Lau and Yang Qiu (Albatross Ceramic), the duo was inspired to create an accessible yet well-curated market to bridge together makers with the local community. 

For one day only on the weekend before Christmas, the iconic heritage Inner West building will be filled with just under 50 makers and designers. Alongside Liz’s bespoke statement jewellery and accessories (featuring quaint nudes, designs inspired by Chinese vases, and knobbly lemons with boobies), and Yang’s stunning ceramics (featuring iridescent pastel-hued dancing veggies and sprouting mushrooms), you’ll find loads more distinctive makers. 

There’s gorgeous baby dolls sporting Indigenous face paint designs from Dollies Tribe & Co, a brand created by a 15-year-old Bundjalung teen; bold and fruity homewares and accessories constructed from reclaimed cardboard by queer artist Jeff McCann; whimsical stationary by Stellaillo; funny and empowering pink-hued paintings and stickers by Em Hatton; hand-blended tea blends from T Totaler, and heaps more. Make-it Market strives to support upcoming local designers and brands, and an Emerging Designer section will also be featured on the day. 

The market will run from 10am-4pm, and entry is $2 (children under 12 get in for free). The venue is wheelchair accessible with accessible toilets.

Alannah Le Cross
Written by
Alannah Le Cross

Details

Event website:
www.make-it.market/
Address:
Marrickville Town Hall
303 Marrickville Rd
Marrickville
Sydney
2204
Price:
$2 entry
Opening hours:
10am-4pm

Dates and times

