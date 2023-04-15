Time Out says

From couture to corsets, you can bag a bargain from as little as 50 cents!

Sure, Mardi Gras has come and gone, but do you really need to wait for an excuse to bolster your fancy dress collection? Opera Australia will throw open the doors of the Opera Centre in Surry Hills for a costume clearance sale for just two days in mid-April. Swoon.

Stock from retired productions will be available for purchase with prices starting at the jaw-droppingly low sum of fifty cents. In an effort to make room to store new creations, more than 2000 pieces that have been crafted with hundreds of thousands of hours of hand stitching and painstaking attention to detail, will be on offer.

“Our last two clearance sales have been remarkedly popular, selling out on both occasions,” said Opera Australia’s wigs and wardrobe manager, Rebecca Ritchie.

“This is another fantastic opportunity for fans to become the proud owners of specific, incredible costumes and accessories that have had a life on the stages of the Arts Centre Melbourne, the Sydney Opera House and other venues around the country.”

Items will be on offer from productions of operas including Boris Godunov, Carmen, Don Carlos, Iolanthe, Orpheus in the Underworld, and The Pearl Fishers among many more. Dress-up dreams can come true amid the array of fantasy costumes, men’s and women’s period clothing, traditional dress, period hats, armour, and theatrical fabrics and trims.

The sale takes place on Friday, April 14 (from 10am-4pm) and Saturday, April 15 (from 9am-4pm). This is a free event and entry will be permitted on a first in, best dressed basis until the venue reaches capacity.

Location:



The Opera Centre, Level 2, Paint Dock (entry at the rear of the building, via Clisdell St), 480 Elizabeth St, Surry Hills.

What else you should know:



There’s limited street parking available, so we recommend strolling up from Central Station

Visitors are advised not to attend if unwell

No dressing rooms will be available to try on items

EFTPOS and credit card facilities available only, no cash

Customers must bring their own bags

You better hustle down this weekend, lest your costume fantasy ends in tragedy.

