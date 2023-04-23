Time Out says

Opera Australia is bringing back the hit show to the floating stage on Sydney Harbour in 2023

Following the chandelier-smashing five-star success of Phantom of the Opera on Sydney Harbour, Opera Australia is bringing back the operatic classic Madama Butterfly for the 2023 iteration of Handa Opera on the Harbour.

The production premiered to great acclaim in 2014, and visitors to Sydney in March and April next year will have the opportunity to see it return to the stunning over-water stage at Mrs Macquaries Point – with harbour views, world-class performances and nightly fireworks to boot. Audiences will also see a giant moon and rising sun float in the harbour.

One of the most powerful of all he-done-her-wrong tales, Madama Butterfly tells the tale of a former geisha who marries a philandering American naval officer who callously abandons her. Recognised as one of the world’s most-loved operas, Puccini’s 1904 work features beautiful melodies and operatic bangers, including ‘Un bel dì vedremo’ (One Beautiful Day) and ‘The Humming Chorus’, and is based on the same heartbreaking tale as hit musical Miss Saigon and the 1987 Hollywood phenomenon Fatal Attraction.

More than 500,000 people from across the globe have attended Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour since its inaugural season in 2012. Attendance at the 2014 premiere season of Madama Butterfly exceeded 42,500, breaking all the previous box office sales.

Presale tickets for the 2023 season are available until August 15, and general release tickets are on sale from August 16. Join the presale waitlist and get first access to tickets at opera.org.au/harbour.

