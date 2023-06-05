Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

St Luke's Enmore Op Shop

  • Shopping
  • Enmore
Interior of a crowded op shop
Photograph: Holly Edwards
Advertising

Time Out says

St Luke's Enmore is small, but mighty

Confirming that size isn’t everything, St Luke’s Church Shop is small but mighty. 

Located just before the bustle of Enmore Road, St Luke’s is open to the public from Wednesday to Saturday, and is a quiet reprieve from the hectic main drag. 

Full of glorious knick-knacks, we’ve come across some pretty special treasures here. Our top scores have included novelty ‘Aussie Dunny’ themed coasters for $6, a Jigsaw Tartan mini skirt for $8, a 90s-esque Vicky Vale velvet cami for $10 and a space-age ice bucket. 

While you’re here, meander down to Reunion (once known as SWOP),  and then into Newtown for a whole lot of delights. 

Want more? Check out our guide to the best op shops in Sydney. 

Written by
Holly Edwards

Details

Address:
11 Stanmore Road
Enmore
Sydney
2042
Contact:
View Website
0416 913 578
Opening hours:
Tues-Fri, 10am-3pm, Sat, 10am-2pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.