Time Out says

Confirming that size isn’t everything, St Luke’s Church Shop is small but mighty.

Located just before the bustle of Enmore Road, St Luke’s is open to the public from Wednesday to Saturday, and is a quiet reprieve from the hectic main drag.

Full of glorious knick-knacks, we’ve come across some pretty special treasures here. Our top scores have included novelty ‘Aussie Dunny’ themed coasters for $6, a Jigsaw Tartan mini skirt for $8, a 90s-esque Vicky Vale velvet cami for $10 and a space-age ice bucket.

While you’re here, meander down to Reunion (once known as SWOP), and then into Newtown for a whole lot of delights.