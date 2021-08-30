Kicking off out the back of a van, this pop culture stalwart has been in the business for two decades now, graduating to its beloved bricks and mortar home in Newtown. A firm favourite with students, their main game is in reproduced film posters, some of which display astounding graphic design. It’s not just uni folks who love perusing the buckets of must-hang art here though. And it’s not just about films either. Blue Dog is also a huge supporter of Australian artists, specialises in Japanese art prints, and also has a great range of prints for kids too.
We’ve all been staring at our walls a bit more than normal of late. Which is why it’s a great idea to brighten those large-scale canvases with, well, some actual canvases. But buying art can be an expensive endeavour. One way to brighten up your home without busting the budget is to snap up a print instead.
It’s still a beautiful work of art whipped up by a creative mind with a passion for what they do. The trick is, rather than being a one-off, it's been reproduced multiple times, which makes it way more affordable. And given the quality of printing these days, chances are you’ll lose none of the textural look that often draws you to the original. Print runs can vary too, ranging from mass-market with a really affordable price tag attached, to limited editions that still offer a bit of exclusivity (though the cost will be a bit higher).
Here are a few of our favourite places to pick up prints in Sydney, all of which can be ordered online too.