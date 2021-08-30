If your home needs a bit of a glow-up, here are some of our fave places to buy affordable art

We’ve all been staring at our walls a bit more than normal of late. Which is why it’s a great idea to brighten those large-scale canvases with, well, some actual canvases. But buying art can be an expensive endeavour. One way to brighten up your home without busting the budget is to snap up a print instead.

It’s still a beautiful work of art whipped up by a creative mind with a passion for what they do. The trick is, rather than being a one-off, it's been reproduced multiple times, which makes it way more affordable. And given the quality of printing these days, chances are you’ll lose none of the textural look that often draws you to the original. Print runs can vary too, ranging from mass-market with a really affordable price tag attached, to limited editions that still offer a bit of exclusivity (though the cost will be a bit higher).

Here are a few of our favourite places to pick up prints in Sydney, all of which can be ordered online too.

Love the arts? Here are some cool cultural events you can enjoy online.

Want more? We have awesome ideas for things to do this week.