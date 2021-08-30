Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Person inside store at Pentimento
Photograph: Cassandra Hannagan

The best places to buy art prints in Sydney

If your home needs a bit of a glow-up, here are some of our fave places to buy affordable art

Written by
Stephen A Russell
Advertising

We’ve all been staring at our walls a bit more than normal of late. Which is why it’s a great idea to brighten those large-scale canvases with, well, some actual canvases. But buying art can be an expensive endeavour. One way to brighten up your home without busting the budget is to snap up a print instead.

It’s still a beautiful work of art whipped up by a creative mind with a passion for what they do. The trick is, rather than being a one-off, it's been reproduced multiple times, which makes it way more affordable. And given the quality of printing these days, chances are you’ll lose none of the textural look that often draws you to the original. Print runs can vary too, ranging from mass-market with a really affordable price tag attached, to limited editions that still offer a bit of exclusivity (though the cost will be a bit higher).

Here are a few of our favourite places to pick up prints in Sydney, all of which can be ordered online too.

Love the arts? Here are some cool cultural events you can enjoy online

Want more? We have awesome ideas for things to do this week

The best places to buy prints in Sydney

Blue Dog Posters & Prints

Blue Dog Posters & Prints

  • Shopping
  • Newtown

Kicking off out the back of a van, this pop culture stalwart has been in the business for two decades now, graduating to its beloved bricks and mortar home in Newtown. A firm favourite with students, their main game is in reproduced film posters, some of which display astounding graphic design. It’s not just uni folks who love perusing the buckets of must-hang art here though. And it’s not just about films either. Blue Dog is also a huge supporter of Australian artists, specialises in Japanese art prints, and also has a great range of prints for kids too.

Read more
Black Door Gallery
Photograph: Supplied/Black Door Gallery

Black Door Gallery

A really cool way to liven up bare walls is to support the work of First Nations artists. This Penrith gallery is owned and run by a First Nations family and shows the work of a brilliant array of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island artists. Even better, they have a print on demand service where you can supply the dimensions you’re after, take a look at the works on show and then pick one to be tailor made for your space, printed on either cotton art rag paper or canvas. You can opt to have it framed too, nabbing you a nice 20 per cent discount.

Read more
Advertising
Studio A
Photograph: Supplied/Studio A

Studio A

This North Shore spot in Crows Nest is a supported studio that works with artists with intellectual disabilities, helping guide their professional practice and achieve their artistic and economic aspirations. They’re all about smashing stigma, and focusing on the fact that these are incredible artists who should be hanging on your wall. You can buy original art here or opt for limited edition prints, as well as graphic novels, zines, jewellery, face masks and more.

Read more
Art Gallery of NSW
Photograph: Supplied/AGNSW

Art Gallery of NSW

  • Art
  • Sydney

We’ve lost many an hour perusing the gorgeous goodies assembled in Art Gallery NSW’s gift shop. It just so happens that this is one of the most affordable ways to hang a masterpiece over your mantelpiece. Can’t afford a Brett Whitely? Sure you can, when it comes in at under thirty bucks. Every year the Archibald Prize finalists pop up in print form here, so you can always nab stunning likenesses of famous Australians, as captured by famous Australian artists. Gallery members get 10 per cent off, and shipping’s pretty affordable too.

Read more
Advertising
Firstdraft
Photograph: Daniel Boud

Firstdraft

  • Art
  • Woolloomooloo

Australia’s longest running artist-led organisation has been a champion of emerging and experimental artists since 1986. As well as showcasing new work in their gallery, they occasionally create limited edition prints of really cool, more affordable art you can snap up too. In particular, we love their classic prints harking back to their fundraising collaboration with Big Fag Press, because who doesn’t love some LGBTIQA+ creativity.

Read more
MCA Store
Photograph: Maja Baska

MCA Store

  • Shopping
  • The Rocks

This cultural gem glittering in the Rocks is packed full of awesome gift ideas from jewellery, to homewares, to art books. It also has a small but perfectly formed rang of limited edition prints generally attached to the current blockbuster exhibitions. They tend to be at the pricier end of the range, but with strong emphasis on limited, if you do indulge, you’ll walk away knowing that you’ll be one of a v small group of lucky folks who have a piece from a superstar artist like Lindy Lee hanging on your wall.

Read more
Advertising
Pentimento
Photograph: Cassandra Hannagan

Pentimento

  • Shopping
  • Gifts
  • Newtown

The number one destination for stationery nerds in Newtown is chock full of colourful, creative options for design lovers, including those fond of notebooks decorated with cats in space suits and cute pencil sets. They also have a fabulous range of wrapping paper that could quite easily be rigged up as a super-affordable way to achieve framed artwork. Or, you know, you can opt for the actual range of prints they also sell.

Read more
Opus
Photograph: Alannah Maher

Opus

  • Shopping
  • Paddington

This two-storey Aladdin’s cave of design goodies in Paddington (and its Newtown outpost) is a family-run business that has been around in one shopfront or other since the swinging ‘60s. The range is almost overwhelming, so be prepared to put aside at least an hour or two to explore. We highly recommend making a beeline to the art prints, which handily offer something for almost every budget. Or if you really want to rein in the spend-a-thon this joint positively encourages, you can cheat sheet it by checking out their vast postcard and gift card ranges too, plenty of which are little masterpieces.

Read more
Advertising
Peach Black Gallery
Photograph: Supplied/Peach Black Gallery

Peach Black Gallery

  • Art
  • Galleries
  • Chippendale

Peach Black Gallery was founded in 2019 by visual artists Matteo Bernasconi and jewellery makers Oli&J. They sought to create a playful, innovative space that’s more than just about exhibition, but also a meeting space. They hold regular life drawing classes, workshops and events, and they also do a  mean line in top notch art prints at decent prices too. Some are a wee bit pricier, but you can pick up an absolute bargain from around $60. 

Read more
Art Aid Australia
Photograph: Luke Cornish | AFN, 2021, Luke Cornish

Art Aid Australia

We love this outfit because they team up with artists to sell limited edition prints that raise funds for humanitarian causes here in Australia and around the world. The way it works is that the artist nominates a charitable cause like LGBTQIA+ youth champions Minus18, the Indigenous Literacy Foundation or the Asylum Seekers Centre, with a percentage of each sale donated to these organisations. Recently Archibald Finalist Luke Cornish aka Elk donated 100 per cent of all profits from a print to Mahboba’s Promise, a Sydney-based NGO dedicated to supporting disadvantaged women and children in Afghanistan.

You can check out the latest offerings/causes here.

Read more
Recommended

    More on Love Local

      You may also like
        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.