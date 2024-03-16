Sydney
Welcome Merchant's Harmony Market

  • Petersham Bowling Club, Petersham
Welcome Merchant market
Photograph: Supplied | Welcome Merchant
Time Out says

Shop from refugee and asylum seeker artists and makers at this pop-up market at Petersham Bowling Club

If you’re keen to support a good cause while stocking up on gourmet goodies, Welcome Merchant has got you. To celebrate their fourth birthday, the Sydney-born social enterprise is transforming Petersham Bowling Club into a pop-up marketplace on March 16.

Stop by between 12pm and 5pm and you’ll be able to browse market stalls brought to life by refugee and asylum seeker artists and makers. Stalls range from shea-infused skincare to African street food, herbal health tonics to handmade clothing.

The common factor uniting all of the vendors is their journey; with each stallholder coming from refugee, asylum seeker or migrant backgrounds.

Entry to Welcome Merchant's Harmony Market is free, so we’d say it’s worth swinging by on your way to or from your afternoon splash at Fanny Durack. If you can’t make it on the day, you can still shop from the refugee-powered businesses that Welcome Merchant supports via their website.

Winnie Stubbs
Winnie Stubbs

Details

Event website:
welcomemerchant.com/events/
Address:
Petersham Bowling Club
77 Brighton Street
Petersham
Sydney
2049
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
12pm - 5pm

