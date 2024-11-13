This festive season, the leafy Sydney suburb of Woollahra is embracing its village vibe – with the first ever Woollahra Hotel Christmas Market taking over the Woollahra Hotel on Thursday, November 28.

The event will bring together over 20 local businesses – each bringing their own range of appropriately bougie Christmas treats to the table.

The stallholder line-up features neighbourhood heavyweights including high-end butcher Victor Churchill and the timeless neighbourhood eatery Bistro Moncur.

Shoppers will be soundtracked by live music from 4pm, and the Woollahra Hotel’s cocktail team will be in full operation.

Entry is free, meaning you’ll have more money to spend on the elite festive fare on offer.





