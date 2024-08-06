Subscribe
collage of historic images from Sydney 2000 Olympic Games
Photograph: Supplied | City of Sydney
Photograph: Supplied | City of Sydney

11 rare and remarkable photographs of the Sydney 2000 Olympics, in celebration of its anniversary

The gold standard of Olympic Games took place right here in Sydney back in the year 2000 – these historic images capture the magic

Winnie Stubbs
Written by Winnie Stubbs
Lifestyle Writer
Olympics fever has well and truly taken hold, and while we watch the City of Love transform into the City of Sport from our pop-up screening sites and local sports bars, it’s a good time to look back on the Sydney 2000 Olympics – which gave us so much more than some stylish-AF sportswear. 

The millennium-year event that took place here in the Harbour City is widely regarded as one of the best Olympic Games of all time, and it’s not just the Time Out Sydney team who say so (hehe). Historic wins by Cathy Freeman, Ian Thorpe and Grant Hackett (to name just a few) made Sydney 2000 a huge success for Australia, and Sydney’s infrastructure, charm (and sunshine) made it a cherished game by attendees and athletes.

As an ode to the Games that were, we’ve gone through the archives held by City of Sydney to spotlight 11 very special photographs that capture the magic.

Photos of Sydney 2000 Olympic Games

The Olympic Torch Relay along George St

The Olympic Torch Relay along George St
The Olympic Torch Relay along George St
Photograph: Supplied | Col Tinkler

Australian Cricket Captain Steve Waugh carrying the Olympic Torch down George Street towards Sydney Town Hall on the eve of the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney.

The Olympic rings on the Bridge - the night the Torch arrived

The Olympic rings on the Bridge - the night the Torch arrived
The Olympic rings on the Bridge - the night the Torch arrived
Photograph: Supplied | Grahame Edwards

2000 Summer Olympics - Olympic torch relay - Taken on the night the Olympic Torch arrive in Sydney, this photo captures the moment when the Olympic rings were illuminated on the Harbour Bridge.

Dawn Fraser with the Olympics bid banner (1993)

Dawn Fraser with the Olympics bid banner (1993)
Dawn Fraser with the Olympics bid banner (1993)
Photograph: Supplied | Tim Cole

View looking east showing Dawn Fraser addressing a crowd with the Olympics bid banner, at Circular Quay in 1993 (prior to the Games).

Post-race interview with Cathy Freeman - from the Martin Place live site

Post-race interview with Cathy Freeman - from the Martin Place live site
Post-race interview with Cathy Freeman - from the Martin Place live site
Photograph: Supplied | Grahame Edwards

The post-race interview with Cathy Freeman, as seen from the Martin Place Olympics live site in Sydney, 2000.

Men's Marathon over the Sydney Harbour Bridge

Men's Marathon over the Sydney Harbour Bridge
Men's Marathon over the Sydney Harbour Bridge
Photograph: Supplied | Grahame Edwards

Competitors in the Men's Marathon crossing the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Women's Marathon

Women's Marathon
Women's Marathon
Photograph: Supplied | Grahame Edwards

Runners in the Women's Marathon, making their way towards the Sydney CBD, Sydney Harbour Bridge, 2000.

Australian Olympic team tickertape parade

Australian Olympic team tickertape parade
Australian Olympic team tickertape parade
Photograph: Supplied | Grahame Edwards

The Australian Olympic Team at the Olympic Athletes tickertape parade and civic reception in front of Sydney Town Hall, 2000.

The Olympic Athletes tickertape parade crowd

The Olympic Athletes tickertape parade crowd
The Olympic Athletes tickertape parade crowd
Photograph: Supplied | Steve Sycz

The crowd gathers for the Olympic Athletes tickertape parade and civic reception at Sydney Town Hall: George, Park and Druitt Street.

Women's Triathlon

Women's Triathlon
Women's Triathlon
Photograph: Supplied | Steve Sycz

The cycling leg of the Women's Triathlon on College Street, Sydney.

Men's Triathlon

Men's Triathlon
Men's Triathlon
Photograph: Supplied | Grahame Edwards

The Sydney Olympics Men's Triathlon at the Royal Botanic Garden, Sydney, 2000.

View from the Sydney Opera House

View from the Sydney Opera House
View from the Sydney Opera House
Photograph: Supplied | Grahame Edwards

The Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Olympic Rings at twilight from the Opera House, Bennelong Point, Sydney, 2000.

