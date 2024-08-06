The Olympic Torch Relay along George St
Australian Cricket Captain Steve Waugh carrying the Olympic Torch down George Street towards Sydney Town Hall on the eve of the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney.
The gold standard of Olympic Games took place right here in Sydney back in the year 2000 – these historic images capture the magic
Olympics fever has well and truly taken hold, and while we watch the City of Love transform into the City of Sport from our pop-up screening sites and local sports bars, it’s a good time to look back on the Sydney 2000 Olympics – which gave us so much more than some stylish-AF sportswear.
The millennium-year event that took place here in the Harbour City is widely regarded as one of the best Olympic Games of all time, and it’s not just the Time Out Sydney team who say so (hehe). Historic wins by Cathy Freeman, Ian Thorpe and Grant Hackett (to name just a few) made Sydney 2000 a huge success for Australia, and Sydney’s infrastructure, charm (and sunshine) made it a cherished game by attendees and athletes.
As an ode to the Games that were, we’ve gone through the archives held by City of Sydney to spotlight 11 very special photographs that capture the magic.
Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, food & drink inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.
Australian Cricket Captain Steve Waugh carrying the Olympic Torch down George Street towards Sydney Town Hall on the eve of the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney.
2000 Summer Olympics - Olympic torch relay - Taken on the night the Olympic Torch arrive in Sydney, this photo captures the moment when the Olympic rings were illuminated on the Harbour Bridge.
View looking east showing Dawn Fraser addressing a crowd with the Olympics bid banner, at Circular Quay in 1993 (prior to the Games).
The post-race interview with Cathy Freeman, as seen from the Martin Place Olympics live site in Sydney, 2000.
Competitors in the Men's Marathon crossing the Sydney Harbour Bridge.
Runners in the Women's Marathon, making their way towards the Sydney CBD, Sydney Harbour Bridge, 2000.
The Australian Olympic Team at the Olympic Athletes tickertape parade and civic reception in front of Sydney Town Hall, 2000.
The crowd gathers for the Olympic Athletes tickertape parade and civic reception at Sydney Town Hall: George, Park and Druitt Street.
The cycling leg of the Women's Triathlon on College Street, Sydney.
The Sydney Olympics Men's Triathlon at the Royal Botanic Garden, Sydney, 2000.
The Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Olympic Rings at twilight from the Opera House, Bennelong Point, Sydney, 2000.
Discover Time Out original video