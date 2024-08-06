The gold standard of Olympic Games took place right here in Sydney back in the year 2000 – these historic images capture the magic

Olympics fever has well and truly taken hold, and while we watch the City of Love transform into the City of Sport from our pop-up screening sites and local sports bars, it’s a good time to look back on the Sydney 2000 Olympics – which gave us so much more than some stylish-AF sportswear.

The millennium-year event that took place here in the Harbour City is widely regarded as one of the best Olympic Games of all time, and it’s not just the Time Out Sydney team who say so (hehe). Historic wins by Cathy Freeman, Ian Thorpe and Grant Hackett (to name just a few) made Sydney 2000 a huge success for Australia, and Sydney’s infrastructure, charm (and sunshine) made it a cherished game by attendees and athletes.

As an ode to the Games that were, we’ve gone through the archives held by City of Sydney to spotlight 11 very special photographs that capture the magic.

