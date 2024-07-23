Did you miss out on an invite to Paris for the 2024 Olympics and Paralympics? Don't worry, so did we. But that doesn't mean you can't still get behind the Australian athletes who have travelled to the City of Love for their chance at Olympic glory. With 460 talented athletes competing for 329 medal events across 32 sports, we’re pretty confident in the Australian squad’s ability to snag some gold medals (including Charlotte Caslick and her team, who we caught up with before they left).

So whether you’re a die-hard sports nut or just looking for an excuse to join the Olympic bandwagon, there's never been a better time to cheer on our Aussie legends. Here's where you can do just that. An Aussie, Aussie, Aussie, oui, oui, oui seems appropriate right about now!

First, though, we answer some key questions to help you watch…

When is the Olympics Opening Ceremony in Sydney time?

The Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony will take place on Friday, July 26, 2024. The grand spectacle will begin at 8.24pm local time in Paris – that’s 4.24am AEST – very early on the morning of Saturday, July 27.

When does the Olympics start in Sydney time?

The first Olympic events begin two days before the Opening Ceremony (weird, yes, but it’s hard to schedule so many sports!) with preliminary rugby sevens, handball, archery and football games on Wednesday, July 24, and Thursday, July 25.

From Saturday, July 27, the Olympic games all officially kick off. You can check out the competition schedule here.

The Paris Olympics will continue for 19 days, ending with the Closing Ceremony on Sunday, August 11.

The Paralympics will actually continue for longer – running from August 28 to September 8.

How can you watch the Olympics on TV from Sydney?

You can watch the Olympics on free-to-air TV via the Nine Network, and catch up on 9Now. Stan Sport will also broadcast all events.

Spots to watch the Olympics in Sydney:

Watch the Olympics at The Tumbalong Park Sound Shell

Take a trip back down mems lane to FIFA Women’s World Cup times when you could get lost in a sea of green and gold at Darling Harbour. Thanks to its popularity the first time around, Tumbalong Park will once again turn into a live site for the Olympics. Only this time, it will be held in the epic new Sound Shell, which was built thanks to a $10 million investment from Placemaking NSW. The site is complete with two 9- x 5-metre digital screens, permanent speakers and acoustic panelling. As well as the big screens, there’ll be Olympic challenges and food trucks.

Bonus: For every gold medal the Aussies take home, Darling Harbour's eateries will gift the first 50 people the visit the next day a voucher for food around the precinct. Find out more about that over here.

The site will be open from midday to 11pm each day (from Jul 27 to Aug 11 for the Olympics and Aug 28 to Sep 8 for the Paralympics). Get more detail on the site's broadcasts, here.

Photograph: Supplied | Tumbalong Park, Sydney

Watch the Olympics at every Westfield

All 37 Westfield destinations across Australia will be transforming into official Live Sites for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Once the Olympics start, you can rock up to your local Westfield to watch live streams of key matches direct from Paris, and enjoy Olympic- and Paralympic-themed events and live music. And yes, they will be extending their opening times, including into the early hours of the morning so that fans can watch live. Once the Olympics are on, you can find out what’s happening over here.

Watch the Olympics at Coogee Bay Hotel

For those over in the east, Coogee Bay Hotel’s Sports Bar will be showing the Games live – plus major events will also be on in The Garden. You can check out their schedule over here.

Watch the Olympics at Rag & Famish Hotel

For people north of the Bridge, you can pull up a stool at charming old North Sydney pub Rag & Famish, where you can also get some good pub grub. Check out what’s showing when over here.

Watch the Olympics at York 75

Located in the CBD, York 75 is Merivale’s sports bar. It boasts an impressive 20 screens – in a setting featuring leather booths, vintage sporting memorabilia and snacks like wings. They also have private booths with LED screens, which seat up to eight – though you’re best off booking these. Find out more over here.

Watch the Olympics at Cheers Bar

If you’re after 24-hour coverage, Cheers Bar is where it’s at. As well as screening the Games, they will also show the Paris Opening Ceremony, which begins in the early hours of Saturday, July 27. You can check their screening schedule here.

