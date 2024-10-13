Fitness fans, this one’s for you. This spring, Sydney is welcoming a huge fitness event – bringing some of the world’s best celebrity trainers together in one place for three days of workouts and live sports. Plus, Paralympian Troy Sachs will be on site, attempting to break a world record on the treadmill.

From October 11 until October 13, Darling Harbour’s ICC will transform into a fitness mecca – with a line-up of world-famous workouts from the likes of celebrity trainer Amy Casatano, Pilates princess Bernadette Fahey (Body by Berner) and Libby Babet (founder of Bondi’s feel-good dance workout studio The Upbeat). With workouts ranging from Zumba to breathwork, there’s something for every level of fitness enthusiast.

If you’d rather stay still and watch from the sidelines, you’ll be catered for – with live sports all weekend long. Across the venue, you’ll find the World Powerlifting Championships, 50 boxing matches, CrossFit Expo Games, a Street Lifting Competition, a Weightlifting Challenge and a heap more.

On the main stage, the Paralympics legend Troy Sachs will be attempting to break a Guinness World Record as he powers it out on the treadmill – attempting to set a new 50km speed treadmill world record (a feat that’s expected to take between five to six hours).

Keen to get involved? Tickets start at $20, and you can get yours over here.

