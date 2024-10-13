Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
  1. Aus Fitness Expo
    Photograph: Supplied | Aus Fitness Expo
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. Aus Fitness Expo
    Photograph: Supplied | Aus Fitness Expo
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. Aus Fitness Expo
    Photograph: Supplied | Aus Fitness Expo
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. Aus Fitness Expo
    Photograph: Supplied | Aus Fitness Expo
    PreviousNext
    /4
  • Sport and fitness
  • International Convention Centre, Darling Harbour

Aus Fitness Expo

This huge fitness festival is bringing celebrity workouts, live sports and a world record attempt to Sydney this October

Buy ticket
Winnie Stubbs
Written by Winnie Stubbs
Lifestyle Writer
Advertising

Time Out says

Fitness fans, this one’s for you. This spring, Sydney is welcoming a huge fitness event – bringing some of the world’s best celebrity trainers together in one place for three days of workouts and live sports. Plus, Paralympian Troy Sachs will be on site, attempting to break a world record on the treadmill.

From October 11 until October 13, Darling Harbour’s ICC will transform into a fitness mecca – with a line-up of world-famous workouts from the likes of celebrity trainer Amy Casatano, Pilates princess Bernadette Fahey (Body by Berner) and Libby Babet (founder of Bondi’s feel-good dance workout studio The Upbeat). With workouts ranging from Zumba to breathwork, there’s something for every level of fitness enthusiast. 

If you’d rather stay still and watch from the sidelines, you’ll be catered for – with live sports all weekend long. Across the venue, you’ll find the World Powerlifting Championships, 50 boxing matches, CrossFit Expo Games, a Street Lifting Competition, a Weightlifting Challenge and a heap more. 

On the main stage, the Paralympics legend Troy Sachs will be attempting to break a Guinness World Record as he powers it out on the treadmill – attempting to set a new 50km speed treadmill world record (a feat that’s expected to take between five to six hours).

Keen to get involved? Tickets start at $20, and you can get yours over here.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, things to do in Sydney, travel inspo, food and more, straight to your inbox. 

RECOMMENDED:

Keen to pound the pavements? These are Sydney’s best running routes.

Don’t want to run alone? These are the best run clubs in Sydney.

And these are Sydney’s best gyms.

Details

Address
International Convention Centre
14
Darling Dr
Darling Harbour
Sydney
2009
Price:
From $20

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.