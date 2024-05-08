The best run clubs in Sydney

Kings Cross Track Club describes itself as an “inclusive, diverse, respectful community”, with a simple motto: all weather, all paces, all faces. Each run is led by a leader who will explain the route, and the community will take care of the rest – with runners of all abilities finding their people among the pack.

When and where?

Tuesdays, 6.30pm for the all-abilities 7km route – meet at the stairs next to the Coke sign, Kings Cross

Thursdays, 6.30pm for the Community Track run – ES Marks Track

Saturdays, 7.30am for the long 15km run – meet at the stairs next to the Coke sign, Kings Cross

Cost?

Free for social runs, $6 fee for Thursday evening track run