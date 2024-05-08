Sydney
Kings Cross Track Club
Photograph: Supplied | Kings Cross Track Club

The best run clubs in Sydney

In case you missed it, run clubs are Sydney's new social centres. We've rounded up some of the best in the city

Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Winnie Stubbs
Alongside its beaches and its excruciating rental costs, Sydney is a city known for its active lifestyle. From super-sleek wellness studios to alfresco gyms, outdoor swimming pools and kooky fitness classes, there are heaps of ways to stay active in the Harbour City. And despite the myriad palaces built for the sole purpose of moving our beach-going bodies, good old-fashioned running still seems to reign supreme. Our city’s largest running events are growing exponentially (almost 17,000 people took part in the Hoka Half Marathon on Sunday, May 5, and Sydney Marathon cancelled its 21.1km race this year to focus on making its larger event one of the largest in the world), and so are the clubs helping Sydney’s running enthusiasts train for the big day.

We’ve rounded up ten of the best run clubs across the city, with a little info on what to expect from each. Now, jog on.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, travel inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

The best run clubs in Sydney

The 440
Photograph: Supplied

The 440

This Eastern Suburbs run club is something of an institution. Founded back in June 2016, The 440 has grown from a small handful of friends to a group of over 300 people who assemble before dawn for this unique, very-Sydney start to the morning. The concept is simple: meet before dawn, run the 440 metre route along the former tram line that runs up the cliffs on the south side of Bronte beach, then high five your fellow early-risers and get on with your day.

When? 
Saturdays, 5am

Where? 
South side of Bronte Beach

Cost?
Free

https://media.timeout.com/images/106065460/image.jpg
Winnie Stubbs
 Lifestyle Writer
Kings Cross Track Club
Photograph: Supplied

Kings Cross Track Club

Kings Cross Track Club describes itself as an “inclusive, diverse, respectful community”, with a simple motto: all weather, all paces, all faces. Each run is led by a leader who will explain the route, and the community will take care of the rest – with runners of all abilities finding their people among the pack.

When and where? 

Tuesdays, 6.30pm for the all-abilities 7km route – meet at the stairs next to the Coke sign, Kings Cross

Thursdays, 6.30pm for the Community Track run – ES Marks Track

Saturdays, 7.30am for the long 15km run – meet at the stairs next to the Coke sign, Kings Cross

 

Cost?

Free for social runs, $6 fee for Thursday evening track run

https://media.timeout.com/images/106065460/image.jpg
Unofficial Run Club
Photograph: Supplied

Unofficial Run Club

Unofficial Run Club caught our attention when they started gathering groups of hundreds of runners outside a much-loved bakery in North Sydney after their popular Friday morning runs. The group of friends has grown to a huge, 1,000+ person movement, and they’re looking at adding new routes and times to cater to their growing community.

When? 

Fridays, 5.50am

Where?

Bradfield Park (Under the Bridge on the North Side)

Cost? 

Free

https://media.timeout.com/images/106065460/image.jpg
Bondi Beach Run Club
Photograph: Supplied

Bondi Beach Run Club

This coastal run club traverses on one of Sydney’s most beautiful routes: the stretch of coastline between Bronte and Bondi. Take in the coastline with a group of friendly faces, then join them for coffee at the end.


When?

Mondays and Wednesdays, 6.15am

Where?

Meet at Bondi Surf Bathers' Life Saving Club

Cost?

Free

https://media.timeout.com/images/106065460/image.jpg
Chinatown Run Club
Photograph: Supplied

Chinatown Run Club

Chinatown Run Club is an all inclusive social run club for runners of all abilities. Unlike most Sydney clubs, this one doesn’t operate on a weekly schedule, but will post via Instagram the day before the next social run - attracting groups of between 40-60 runners.

When? 

No set days – just when the weather and the mood takes them.

Where?
Meet at 17 Valentine Street Haymarket

Cost? 

Free

https://media.timeout.com/images/106065460/image.jpg
Coogee Run Club
Photograph: Supplied

Coogee Run Club

This coastal run club operates four guided runs every week (plus additional marathon training runs and other occasional longer jaunts) so chances are there will be at least one that works with your schedule. And with more than 2,000 members, you’re pretty much guaranteed to find a running companion that matches your pace. If you’re a total beginner, join their newbie night on the second Tuesday of every month: with a 3k jog followed by drinks at the Coogee Bay Hotel.

When?

Tuesdays, 6.30pm (5km)

Wednesdays, 6.30am (speed session) 

Thursdays, 6.15am (5km)
Sundays, 8am (10km)
 

Where?

Meeting places vary for each run, so check their Instagram page for where to head each time you want to pound the pavements (or the park, or the coast path).

Cost?

Free

https://media.timeout.com/images/106065460/image.jpg
Other run clubs to try in Sydney

Notable mentions include Furies Run Club – an urban run club based in Sydney’s Inner East – the social runs held by Pace Athletic stores across the city, The Sydney Run Club which scores points for its name alone, and Woodstock Runners – a community of runners in Sydney’s Inner West that’s been operating since 1980. For a party-style social run through the city join Midnight Runners, and for a run club north of the bridge, join the SYNT team at North Steyne Surf Club every Tuesday morning. As Sydney's running scene continues to grow, so too will its catalogue run clubs. This is by no means an exhaustive list, just somewhere to start if you're ready to stop running solo. 

https://media.timeout.com/images/106065460/image.jpg
