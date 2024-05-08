The best run clubs in Sydney

The 440
This Eastern Suburbs run club is something of an institution. Founded back in June 2016, The 440 has grown from a small handful of friends to a group of over 300 people who assemble before dawn for this unique, very-Sydney start to the morning. The concept is simple: meet before dawn, run the 440 metre route along the former tram line that runs up the cliffs on the south side of Bronte beach, then high five your fellow early-risers and get on with your day.
When?
Saturdays, 5am
Where?
South side of Bronte Beach
Cost?
Free