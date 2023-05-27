Sydney
A teal and white gym that doesn't look like a gym.
Photography: Chris Ramirez | One Playground Newtown

These are the best gyms in Sydney

Looking for a gym? Our editors have tried a heap of them. These are our top picks around Sydney

Alice Ellis
Edited by
Alice Ellis
Sydney is jam-packed with gyms. From small studios to big mega-chains, single-service boutiques to multi-service offerings, and everything in between. The amount of choice can be overwhelming. Luckily, our Sydney Editor Alice Ellis has worked in the fitness industry, so she knows what separates a mediocre gym that you'll probably be wasting your money on, from a gym that you'll be motivated to attend so you can actually achieve the results you're after (whether that's building strength, losing weight, getting your stress in check or joining a new connecting with people).

This list has been curated by all our Time Out Sydney editors and writers, who've covered a lot of ground when it comes to Sydney gyms. Read on to find the right gym fit for you.

Looking for a healthy feed? Here's our guide to healthy eateries that don't suck.

Best gyms in Sydney

One Playground Marrickville
Photograph: Supplied/ Emily Whitehead

One Playground Marrickville

  • Sport and fitness
  • Marrickville

Best for: An all-in-one offering without the hefty price tag

One Playground Marrickville is made up of a high-intensity gym upstairs, and a "Wellness Playground" downstairs, so there's something for everyone to fall in love with – hence the name, "One Playground". Upstairs features a huge range of weights and cardio equipment, a functional playground with monkey bars, expert personal trainers, and group-fitness studios for strength, HIIT and spin classes. Downstairs, the Wellness Playground looks like a Mykonos day spa, and features three studios: a luxe reformer pilates studio, a dimly lit yoga studio, and a nightclub-style barre studio. There's also a wellness lounge, infrared saunas, a creche and five-star-hotel-like bathrooms. For a surprisingly affordable membership price, One Playground Marrickville members can also access all the other Sydney One Playground gyms – in nearby Newtown and Surry Hills – as well as the 400 or so classes a week across the different clubs.

Paramount Recreation Club
Photograph: Supplied/Pierre Toussaint

Paramount Recreation Club

  • Sport and fitness
  • Gyms
  • Surry Hills

Best for: People who want to feel like part of a cool community

Multidisciplinary designer Bob Barton, who owns the 60-seat Golden Age Cinema in the heritage-listed Paramount Building, transformed the seldom used, sundrenched rooftop of the same Surry Hills landmark into a bright, LA-inspired, multi-purpose gym that’s open to the elements (as well as the Pavilion, a partially covered space with rowing machines, medicine balls, dumbbells and mats). Paramount Recreation Club aims to provide a well-rounded health and fitness experience that takes physical but also mental and social health into account.

The Bunker gym
Photography: Supplied | The Bunker

The Bunker gym

  • Sport and fitness
  • Gyms
  • Surry Hills

Best for: People who take their training seriously, and see the gym as an escape from their hectic lives

Walking past it, you'd have no idea that, below ground via an escalator, there's a seriously slick gym – a cool, concrete 'bunker'-like space with futuristic design elements, sexy lighting, state-of-the-art equipment and boutique bathrooms. It's no surprise that soon after the Bunker opened, it was awarded the Best Gym in Sydney by Men's Health magazine. The Bunker also prides itself on having the very best personal trainers in the business – it's highly selective about the trainers it employs, continues to provide them ongoing learning and development, and it takes a careful approach to matching the right trainer with the right client.

 

Flow Athletic
Photography: Supplied | Flow Athletic

Flow Athletic

  • Sport and fitness
  • Paddington

Best for: Inner East people looking for a community led by motivated fitfluencers

Flow Athletic is a chic fitness studio and gym in Paddington with a cult following. It was co-founded by 'fitfluencers' Ben Lucas and Kate Kendall. Their key focuses are group strength classes, yoga, cycling, personal training, and they also have a run club. They also run a heap of special events, and the whole thing has a real community vibe. They offer some signature fitness classes, including Bike-Asana (a 30-minute cardio blast on the bike, followed by a 30-minute yoga class focused on building strength and flexibility), which demonstrates their "balanced" approach to fitness. We tried Bike-Asana, read on for our review.

One Playground Newtown
Photography: Chris Ramirez | One Playground Newtown

One Playground Newtown

  • Sport and fitness
  • Gyms
  • Erskineville

Best for: Those who need their space to look good if they're going to turn up

This gym began as a humble local fitness space but, following multi-million-dollar redevelopments, it's transformed into one of the world’s most epic health and wellness facilities, with an ethereal greeny-blue and white palette gives you the sense that you’re training in the clouds. Even all the custom-designed equipment is white. There’s a DJ booth perched over the One Playground Newtown space, which syncs up with a huge grid of lighting that can change colours and pulse to the beat of each tune, and makes it look like more nightclub than fitness centre. So yes, it looks swish, but memberships for One Playground (which give you access to One Playground Surry Hills, Marrickville and Newtown, and the 400 or so classes that run across the clubs) are ridiculously affordable.

 

Virgin Active

Virgin Active

  • Sport and fitness
  • Sydney

Best for: Those who are willing to pay to get a bit of everything

Some people just want a bit of everything in their lives (and their gyms). Sir Richard Branson understands that, and he’s got you sorted. This city club has about 100 classes a week across eight studios, a 25m pool, a spa, sauna, large gym floor and even a 10m indoor-climbing wall. It's even got sleep pods, for those who need a midday kip.

 

BFT - Town Hall
Photography: Supplied | BFT

BFT - Town Hall

  • Sport and fitness
  • Gyms
  • Sydney

Best for: People who trust science and technology to get them the best training results 

BFT (Body Fit Training) gym was founded by Cameron Falloon, a strength and conditioning coach for AFL and international soccer teams. They offer 50-minute workouts, which are designed to help reduce fat and create lean muscle. The programs are scheduled in eight-week progressive blocks so members keep improving as they progress through. BFT workouts are based on members working within prescribed heart rate zones, to help them achieve the best results, and BFT has launced their own bespoke heart-rate measurement tech to help participants do this.

UBX
Photography: Supplied | UBX

UBX

  • Sport and fitness
  • Gyms
  • Waterloo

Best for: Those who enjoy boxing-style training

UBX (pronounced "you box") was co-founded by four-time world champion boxer, Danny Green. Members get access to a mix of boxing and strength training in an ultra-flexible format (no class timetables or bookings). Their training sessions consist of 12 rounds of boxing and strength training. Six of the rounds include boxing exercises (whether that’s bagwork or one-on-one padwork with a coach), while the other six rounds include a mix of functional strength training, cardio and conditioning movements. It might sound kinda hardcore, but UBX is open to all fitness levels and skills (from new mums looking to get back into fitness to pro athletes) – they're all about meeting you where you are. Which is why they also don't have class timetables – you can kick (or punch) off your workout at a time that works for you. There are 13 UBX locations across Sydney, and a couple more in regional areas of NSW.

Elixr

Elixr

  • Sport and fitness
  • Bondi Junction

Best for: Those who like to do laps at the gym

Elixr Health Club in Bondi Junction offers Pilates, yoga, cardio and weight-training areas, and a 25m indoor magnesium mineral pool. They're all about providing a refuge from the busyness of life outside, so they also provide meditation and personal development seminars, and Pilates teacher training through Elixr School of Pilates.

Fitness First - Kings Cross Platinum

Fitness First - Kings Cross Platinum

  • Sport and fitness
  • Potts Point

Best for: Those who like convenient access to clubs all over the place

The Fitness First mega-chain gym is popular for a reason: it's got everything. There are classes ranging from BodyBalance to BodyPump, personal trainers and this one has a steam room. Fitness First Kings Cross Platinum (located in Potts Point) is our favourite FF club – it's a bit bougie, because it has harbour views, and it's located beneath the iconic Coca-Cola sign. Platinum membership gives you access to all Fitness First Platinum and Passport clubs, also. 

Hungry after training?

