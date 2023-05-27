Best gyms in Sydney

Best for: An all-in-one offering without the hefty price tag
One Playground Marrickville is made up of a high-intensity gym upstairs, and a "Wellness Playground" downstairs, so there's something for everyone to fall in love with – hence the name, "One Playground". Upstairs features a huge range of weights and cardio equipment, a functional playground with monkey bars, expert personal trainers, and group-fitness studios for strength, HIIT and spin classes. Downstairs, the Wellness Playground looks like a Mykonos day spa, and features three studios: a luxe reformer pilates studio, a dimly lit yoga studio, and a nightclub-style barre studio. There's also a wellness lounge, infrared saunas, a creche and five-star-hotel-like bathrooms. For a surprisingly affordable membership price, One Playground Marrickville members can also access all the other Sydney One Playground gyms – in nearby Newtown and Surry Hills – as well as the 400 or so classes a week across the different clubs.