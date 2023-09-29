Sydney
NRL Fan Fest

  • Sport and fitness
  • Overseas Passenger Terminal, The Rocks
NRL Grand Final trophy
Photograph: NRL Photos/Gregg Porteous
Time Out says

The free NRL Fan Fest is on now at Circular Quay – meet the Grand Final teams, take part in skills challenges and go in the draw for epic prizes

For lovers of the NRL, this week is rugby league Christmas, with the NRL and NRLW combined Grand Finals this Sunday, October 1 at Sydney’s Accor StadiumYou can get involved in the festivities right now, over at the free NRL Fan Fest, which is on now at the Overseas Passenger Terminal at Circular Quay. Fans can see the NRL and NRLW Grand Final teams, meet club players, take part in skills challenges and win a heap of great prizes, including coveted Grand Final tickets and State of Origin tickets. 

It’s on now until Friday, September 29, 2023, from 10am until 6pm. 

Both the men's NRL Grand Final teams (Penrith Panthers and the Brisbane Broncos) will be at the Fan Fest on Thursday, September 28 at 12:30pm. While both the women's NRLW Grand Final teams (Newcastle Knights and Gold Coast Titans) will be there on Friday, September 29, at 4pm.

Want to get up close with Nathan Cleary, Tamika Upton and the rest of their gangs? Rock up for the free fanfare.

Want more fun stuff to do? Here's what's on in Sydney this long weekend.

Alice Ellis
Written by
Alice Ellis

Details

Event website:
www.nrl.com/tickets
Address:
Overseas Passenger Terminal
130
Argyle Street
The Rocks
Sydney
2000
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
10am-6pm

Dates and times

