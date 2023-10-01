Time Out says

Talk about a two-in-one event – the NRL & NRLW Grand Finals tournaments are on together at Accor Stadium in Sydney

The 2023 NRL (men's) and NRLW (women's) Premiership Grand Finals will both take place at Accor Stadium at Olympic Park on Sunday, October 1.

The Grand Final is the pinnacle of both the NRL and NRLW Premiership, after huge seasons. Don't know much about the women's competition? If not, we've got a crash course, here.

The men's and women's sporting events weren't always combined – now, you get two big shows for the price of one. It's the biggest annual finals sporting event on the NSW calendar, and there's nothing like watching it live – so it's a must-do event for any Sydneysider at least once in their lives, as well as for visitors to Sydney.

Get in quick, grab your tickets for the NRL & NRLW Grand Finals over here.

