If you're keen to support women's sport, now's the best time to get around the NRL Women's games – this weekend there are two semi-finals games on in NSW

After the biggest NRL Women’s season ever, we’re now in NRLW semi-finals week. Four teams are still standing and are about to play do-or-die knockout games this Sunday (September 24) for a place in the huge combined NRLW and NRL Grand Final event on October 1. Two NSW teams are facing off against two Queensland sides this weekend, with both games on here in NSW – so if you want to show those Sunshine Staters who the real ballers are, show up for your girls.

Who will be playing in the NRLW semi-finals?

Last year’s premiers, the Newcastle Knights, will take on the Brisbane Broncos in Newcastle, while the Sydney Roosters will take on the Gold Coast Titans at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium in Moore Park.

How much are tickets to the NRLW semi-finals games?

Not only do you not have to travel far to support the Sydney Roosters or Newcastle Knights girls – you can get tickets from just $10 (or free for kids under 18, as well as NRL and NRLW club members).

Who’s the favourite for Roosters vs Titans in the NRLW semi-final game?

Have you ever seen the Sydney Roosters women in an NRLW semi-final? There have been plenty of chances, considering the team has made it this far every year since the NRLW comp expanded from four teams. Don’t miss this chance. The Roosters will be playing the Gold Coast Titans, who have enjoyed a late-season surge of four straight wins – but the Roosters have been in dominant form all season. They’ve led the competition in attacking stats this year, with more points (284), tries (55), goals (32), line breaks (72) and running metres than any other team. They only had one loss, in round 8 to the Knights, who knocked them from the top of the ladder to finish second. The Roosters men’s team got knocked out of the NRL finals series last week, so the Roosters women are carrying chooks’ fans hopes of victory.

Roosters NRLW players to watch:

The Roosters’ new halves pairing Tarryn Aiken and Jocelyn Kelleher have hit it off – Kelleher is the competition’s second highest points scorer, while former-Broncos player Aiken leads the competition with 10 try assists and 16 line break assists.

What time is the NRLW Roosters vs Titans game and how do I watch?

Kick-off is at 4.15pm on Sunday, September 24, at Allianz Stadium in Moore Park. You can get tickets here or watch on the Nine Network, Fox League, Kayo or 9NOW.

Who’s the favourite for Knights vs Broncos in the NRLW semi-final game?

Like the Roosters, the Knights’ men’s season ended last weekend when they got knocked out by the Warriors – so it’s up to the women’s side to carry the pride of the Hunter. And there are high hopes that they’ll be able to do just that. They’ll be taking on the early powerhouses of the NRLW, the Broncos (who won the first three NRLW Premierships); but the Knights more than proved themselves by winning last season’s NRLW Premiership in just their second season, and managed to recover from some big-name player departures this season to finish on top of the NRLW’s first ever 10-team ladder. If the vibes from the last home game that the men’s Knights played and won are anything to go by, the atmosphere at Newy’s McDonald Jones Stadium will be absolutely electric on Sunday at 2pm.

Knights NRLW player to watch:

Tamika Upton (who won player of the match in last year’s grand final) has remained at the top of her game this year – she’s run more metres (2,016) and made more kick return metres (547) than any other player, scoring four tries and laying on six try assists.

What time is the NRLW Roosters vs Titans game and how do I watch?

Kick-off is at 2:05pm on Sunday, September 24, at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle. You can get tickets here or watch on the Nine Network, Fox League, Kayo or 9NOW.

How do I watch the NRLW semi-final games?

You know how cool it was to watch the Matildas smash it in their finals games? Show these female footballers your support this weekend by rocking up (or at least tuning in on the Nine Network, Fox League, Kayo or 9NOW – you can watch one game after the other, at 2:05pm and 4:15pm). Let’s break some new women’s sport records.

Tickets are now on sale, here.

When is the NRLW and NRL Grand Final 2023 and how do I get tickets?

Keen for tickets to the NRLW and NRL combined Grand Final on October 1 at Accor Stadium? Find out more and get tickets over here. The event will even see performances from the cast of Tina – The Tina Turner Musical to mark 30 years since Turner’s own NRL Grand Final performance.

