Time Out says

It's NRL Christmas! Don't miss Sydney's Penrith Panthers deal with the Melbourne Storm on Friday (haha, we're calling it) for their place in the NRL Grand Final

After months of NRL action, it’s the most exciting time of the year – Prelims time. Just four clubs remain, and they’ll play Preliminary Finals games this week before the NRL Grand Final in Sydney on October 1. Can the reigning Premiers, the Penrith Panthers, do it again, and make their fourth straight Grand Final appearance?

Who is playing in the NRL Prelims?

The Penrith Panthers are taking on the Melbourne Storm at Sydney’s Accor Stadium on Friday, September 22 at 7.50pm (AEST).

While the Brisbane Broncos will be going head to head with the New Zealand Warriors at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium on Saturday, September 23 at 7.50pm (AEST).

How do I get tickets to the Panthers vs Storm NRL game in Sydney?

Tickets to the Accor Stadium game on Friday, September 22 are on sale now, from nrl.com/tickets. The general public can get prelim tickets for a steal, from just $25 (if you’re a club member, they start from $20).

Who is the favourite in the Panthers vs Storm game?

The Panthers finished top of the ladder after yet another stellar season and are bidding for a historic third straight Premiership. The boys, with coach Ivan Cleary at the helm, seem unbeatable. But the Storm are well and truly still standing, after a hard-fought win over the Roosters last week, so you can’t write them off.

The Storm has the best Preliminary Finals record of any club in the NRL era (from 1998 onwards). They’ve made it to 14 Prelims and conquered 10 of them, with coach Craig Bellamy in charge for all but the first of those.

The sides are 1-1 in previous Finals meetings – they last met in the Prelims only two years ago in 2021, with the Panthers eventually victorious in a close contest that ended 10-6 (revenge for the Storm’s 26-20 Grand Final win the year before).

But the Panthers comfortably won both their games against the Storm this season (34-16 in round 18 and 26-6 in round 23). And star fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen is still out with injury (until further notice).

Sydney, there’s a very good chance the men in black will do us proud yet again against Melbourne. Make sure you witness it.

How can I watch the Panthers vs Storm NRL game?

The Panthers vs Storm game will be on at Accor Stadium, Olympic Park, on Friday, September 22 at 7.50pm. You can buy tickets to the game here, or you can watch on the Nine Network, Fox League, Kayo or 9NOW. If you can’t get to the game but don’t want to watch from the couch, watch from one of Sydney’s best sports bars.

Who will play in the NRL Grand Final?

The 2023 NRL Grand Final will see the winner of the Panthers vs Storm game take on the winner of the Broncos vs Warriors game.

Where and when will the NRL Grand Final be?

The 2023 NRL Grand Final will be on at Sydney’s Accor Stadium on Sunday, October 1. The NRLW Telstra Women’s Premiership Grand Final​ will kick off at 3:55pm, followed by the NRL Telstra Premiership Grand Final​ at 7:30pm.

How can I get tickets to the NRL Grand Final?

You can buy tickets to the Grand Final at Accor Stadium over here.

Find out more about the 2023 NRL Grand Final over here.

Why not turn it into a Penrith-themed weekend? Stay at this new hotel, the first 5-star digs in Penrith.

Want to know more about the 2023 NRLW season and teams?