One Playground Surry Hills

  • Sport and fitness
  • Surry Hills
  1. A foyer with vintage vibes.
    Photography: Supplied | One Playground Surry Hills
  2. Free weights and benches.
    Photography: Supplied | One Playground Surry Hills
  3. A reformer pilates studio
    Photography: Supplied | One Playground Surry Hills | Reformer Pilates studio
  4. A pilates and yoga studio
    Photography: Supplied | One Playground Surry Hills
  5. A group fitness studio.
    Photography: Supplied | One Playground Surry Hills
Time Out says

One Playground Surry Hills is a gym in a heritage building that oozes old-world charm

One Playground (formerly Fitness Playground) doesn’t create conventional gyms, and their very first gym – the one they opened on Elizabeth Street in Surry Hills back in 2014 – was their first go at breaking the mould. 

First of all, it has 1920’s vibes – it oozes old-world charm, in line with the heritage of the 120-year-old building. You enter via a foyer with elegant velvet seating – a bit more cocktail lounge than fitness centre. Vintage Strongman posters line the walls of the ground floor weights zone. 

Move upstairs to the group fitness studios (the Battleground for HIIT and strength circuits, and the New York-loft style MindBody studio for pilates, barre, yoga, dance and more). Head up more stairs and you’ll find a functional playground with monkey bars and all that jazz, as well as stretching areas and cardio equipment. 

There’s also a gorgeous reformer pilates studio around the corner. And your membership covers all classes across the studios, as well as access to One Playground’s other epic gyms, in Newtown and Marrickville

Find out more about One Playground Surry Hills and other locations here or at oneplayground.com.au.

Thirsty after training? Here's a list of the best bars in Surry Hills.

Written by
Alice Ellis

Details

Address:
429 Elizabeth St
Surry Hills
Sydney
2010
Contact:
View Website
1800 496 348
Opening hours:
24 hours
