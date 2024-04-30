Time Out says

This luxe wellness space in Sydney CBD is home to a fitness studio, reformer Pilates studio, in-house physio and recovery hub complete with saunas and more

If you were wondering where Glen Powell was pumping iron on the set of that Sydney-centric romcom Anyone But You, we’ve got the answer. Powell is among a slew of celebrities who choose this CBD wellness centre as their Sydney gym, and having spent a rainy weekday morning at this hyper-luxe urban sanctuary, we understand why. Housed in a brass and marble-trimmed space off Aurora Place, and home to a boutique small-group fitness program, an in-house physio, expert personal trainers, a state-of-the-art Pilates studio and a dedicated recovery centre (complete with four saunas and a magnesium-enriched plunge pool), SOMA is so much more than a fitness studio.



Originally based in the nearby Chifley Tower, SOMA was founded back in 2019 by co-founders and personal trainers Simon Anderson and Franco Atashi, and senior lawyer and co-founder Amy Atashi. With over 35 years of combined experience in the fitness industry, plus insights into the needs of Sydney’s corporate elite, the SOMA co-founders have sought to establish a fitness studio that helps time-poor professionals achieve holistic wellbeing in an indulgent, beautifully-designed setting.

Through the glass doors that open to the sparkling entrance, you’ll find steps decorated with cobalt velvet cushions, and on your way into the main fitness area you’ll pass a high-spec Pilates studio home to 14 state-of-the-art reformer beds. The main gym is dimly-lit and kitted out with high-end fitness equipment – with mirrored walls lined with custom weights and enough space to take your workout at your pace.

Through the changing rooms (which are similarly chic, equipped with sensor-activated mirrors, dyson hair dryers, ghd hair straighteners and raindance showers with Leif products), you’ll find SOMA Recovery: a zen oasis equipped with four infrared saunas, a magnesium ice bath and a 12-person Finnish sauna. If you’re willing to pay a little extra, you’ll have access to a private locker, and the team will wash and prepare your gym clothes so they’re fresh and ready for you the next day.

And while all of this seems perhaps a little intimidating, the main thing you’ll notice at SOMA is the vibe of the place: it’s intimate, friendly and entirely non-judgemental. Staff will greet you by name, and you’ll leave looking forward to your next visit – the way you would with your local coffee shop, just a little more naturally-energised (or exhausted, depending on your workout).

You can learn more and up the luxe-level on your wellness regime over here.

