If you needed another reason to take up running – Sydney’s hobby-of-choice in the era of cost of living stresses – we might just have it. The Sydney Harbour 10k is back for its 12th year, and this time, it’s looking brighter than ever.

On Sunday, July 28, hundreds of Sydneysiders will line up on the starting line to take on either a 5km or 10km run along Sydney’s stunning harbour, all in the name of charity. This year, the race is taking place to support the Australian Cancer Research Foundation (ACRF), who are celebrating their 40-year milestone. Since 1984, ACRF has invested more than $174 million across 82 research projects all aiming to further research into cancer treatment and prevention, and this year’s run is set to raise thousands more.



The Real Insurance Sydney Harbour 10k launched in 2012, and in 2019, a 5k route was added to the race to make it more accessible for less experienced athletes. Last year, the beautifully scenic fun run levelled up – with runners encouraged to dress as superheroes for their charitable jog across the city. And this year, things are looking even brighter – with participants in the '80s-themed 'Retro Run' encouraged to dress in their gaudiest '80s getup.



The team behind the event are describing it as “a running event that’s more than just a race… a time-travelling experience, a throwback that merges fitness, fun, and nostalgia.”



Runners of all ages are welcome, with neon, spandex and big hair are very-much encouraged. Pre-race, runners will be led through a euphoric '80s-style aerobics class set to high-energy throwbacks, and themed music zones all along the route.



Keen to get involved? You can still register over here, or head down to the harbour to watch on the big day.