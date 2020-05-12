The best places to go kayaking in Sydney

Best for: Intrepid explorers

Top tip: Be sunsmart – you’re on the water for four hours



Sydneysiders might be familiar with the ancient rocky coastline of Middle Harbour by foot, but seeing it from a kayak is another experience entirely. Sydney Harbour Kayaks’ Eco Tour has an early start, but the 8.30am launch means you’ll glide over glassy blue waters as you paddle under Spit Bridge and towards the oyster-shelled beaches of Garigal National Park. Though no experience is necessary for the Eco Tour, it’s helpful to have some prior paddling skills so you can focus on exploring. You’ll skirt by decrepit houseboats and pass luxury waterfront mansions, but the urban environment soon becomes the leafy forest of the National Park, which has far more potential for spotting wildlife and hearing about the history of Sydney. Our guide talks us through the past lives of Middle Harbour and Garigal National Park, from the shipwrecks we paddle over to the history of the first European ferry provider and the area’s Indigenous peoples, the Gameragal people. By the time we return to the marina – around midday – the bay is busy with boats and we’re ready for a rest. It’s no longer serene, but on a summery day it’s a good time to hop out and enjoy the white sandy beaches and harbourside cafés. Sydney Harbour Kayaks also run sunrise tours; three-hour paddling, yoga and meditation tours; and Murray River excursions.