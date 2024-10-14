The old (and allegedly haunted) Quarantine Station on North Head at Manly is these days a hotel managed by Accor, so if you fancy a secluded holiday that also gives you insight into a unique slice of Sydney history, this is the spot.

It's set in the midst of 36 hectares of Sydney Harbour National Park and just 45 minutes from the CBD, or you take the scenic route – it's just 30 minutes by ferry from Circular Quay. There's also a little private harbour beach, aptly named Quarantine Beach.

Some hotel rooms feature panoramic harbour views – book early to secure one, especially in warmer months when weddings, families and conferences can fill up the hotel. There are also stylish heritage cottages for groups.

There's bike hire, kayak hire and SUP hire, a cafe and museum – but our favourite aspect of the hotel, which is its real unique selling point, are the ghost tours. They're a creepy must-do.

They take you on a visit the old hospital and morgue, and you might even be thrown into the shower block, where it’s been said that visitors… see, hear and feel things. Don’t say we didn’t warn you. You can book a ghost tour even if you're not staying at the hotel.

The hotel is a short drive to central Manly, where you can check out the beach as well as eat the day away.

