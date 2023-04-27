Women's football is certainly hot right now – and you can get around the hottest game of the A-League season for $10

The Liberty A-League Women’s comp has been bigger than ever this year, with more rounds, more games on free TV, and more interest, thanks to Australia playing host to this year’s upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup. So the A-League grand final, being held at Parramatta’s CommBank Stadium this Sunday April 30, will be a very special occasion – and you can watch it live at the ground for just $10. Get tickets via here.

Sydney FC (who’ve made the Grand Final for six years running now) will be taking on Western United, a Victorian club based in west Melbourne who have only debuted in the league this year – and have enjoyed a fairytale first season. The rivalry between these two teams is particularly hot because they took each other on in this year’s semi-final – with Western United coming out on top that time round. Can Hawkesby’s Sydney FC settle the score to take the 2023 title? We spoke to Sydney FC midfielder Mackenzie Hawkesby to get her thoughts.

How are you feeling about the Grand Final?

I’m really pumped, I can’t wait, it’s my fourth A-League final in a row. Grand finals are so fun to be at. They’re tense in any sport, but particularly in soccer. For this game – us and Western United are two teams that really kind of battle it out. If you watched the semi-final between us, you see it was a huge game, it was very physical, very feisty. And the quality of the A-League, this year, has improved a lot. There are really good players. We have a couple of Matildas on our team, like Courtnee Vine and Jada Whyman. And Western United have Americans in their team who are outstanding players. So the level of football is very high quality. We hope that we get a good crowd.

What are Western United’s strengths?

Western United have a lot of heart, a lot of fight. They defend really, really, really well – you could see that during our semi-final. We struggled to score goals, so they won, one-nil. They have the Golden Boot winner [the league’s top goal-scorer for the season] Hannah Kane – she's clinical in front of the goal, and obviously their goal keeper is excellent as well. They’re a very well-rounded team, and they finished the season in close second on the ladder. So it's going to be a good battle. It's a good match-up – both of us have a lot of fight and heart, so it’s going to be a great Grand Final to watch. Hopefully we get a lot of people there at CommBank Stadium.

Can you give us a rundown of the season, for someone who didn’t tune in?

It's been a long season. It's been quite challenging. Ups and downs for Sydney FC, with a few losses, a lot of injuries, red cards. But it’s also been an incredible season – we've had an incredible season and some of my biggest wins, personally, of my career.

Photography: Tim Allsop/Getty Images SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 16: Mackenzie Hawkesby of Sydney FC takes a free kick during the A-League Women's Semi Final match between Sydney FC and Western United at Allianz Stadium, on April 16, 2023, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Tim Allsop/Getty Images)

Has it been great to see growing interest in women’s football, in the lead up to Australia hosting the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023?

Yeah, for sure. The World Cup coming up has helped a lot – for instance, we've had a lot more media attention this year. Also, more American footballers have come into [Australia’s] A-League, and with the return of the Matilda’s [Australia’s national women’s team] from playing overseas, that brings a lot more attention to Australian football. So it's already been a pretty big year for women’s football, and the World Cup is going to be huge.”

Is it a possibility you might play with the Matilda’s in this year’s World Cup?

I was in camp last July but I haven't been called up since. So I'm not in the squad, I’m around the squad, I guess. On the verge maybe. You never know, honestly [laughs].

How was your experience playing with the Matilda’s, for the first time, in Spain and Portugal?

It was good experience, quite challenging, to see what the international level is like. To step up to that was challenging, but it was a very good way to see where I'm at, what I need to work on and improve, and see what the international stage is like against other teams.

You’re from Wollongong – do you spend much time there still?

I live between both. For the last few years, I’ve lived in Sydney with Nat Tobin, the captain, for about three nights a week, then I come back to Wollongong for my days off. She's my best friend, so I'm really grateful to be able to have her here and my family in Wollongong.

What are the best things about being in Sydney, and the best things about Wollongong?

My career’s in Sydney, it's busier and I enjoy going to cafés and stuff like that. Our team’s based out at Macquarie Park, so a lot of us girls, after training, go to this café called the Loft. I also go to such a good coffee shop in Gladesville called Cav & Co, the coffee is great and they have such good food.

Down in Wollongong, it's a lot quieter. Less traffic, I get to spend time with my family and at the beaches. My favourite beach is South Beach, my local. There's a lighthouse, and it looks over a hill, and I just love going surfing and swimming there. It's the best.

