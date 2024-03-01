Time Out says

This daring new play set in the fallout of a friendship break-up is taking over the basement of one of Sydney’s most beloved queer pubs

The Inner West’s iconic Imperial Hotel has famously been seen on screen, immortalised in the cult classic flick The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. Many drag queens and kings have also stomped the boards of this hallowed haven for Sydney’s queer community – but never before has the old dame hosted a proper play. History will be made during this year’s Sydney Mardi Gras Festival, with the Impy hosting the first ever theatre show to take place within its hallowed walls. Presented by Fruit Box Theatre, Back to Birdy is a candid and humorous exploration of long-standing friendships, identity politics, and the evolving landscape of queer spaces.

Warren and Emily have been best friends since high school, suffering together through shitty teachers, coming out and failed relationships. Since Warren’s transition, it’s become obvious that there are lots of things they’re not saying to each other. Set against the backdrop of Birdcage (a real Sydney club night for the lesbian and queer community, which still happens every week) Back to Birdy takes place in the aftermath of a falling out between our protagonists. Warren and Emily must go “back to Birdy” through a series of fluid flashbacks as they interact with their younger selves.

With an all-queer and gender-non-confirming cast and crew, this thought-provoking production is the culmination of 18 months of development and marks a significant milestone in the collaboration between diverse queer actors and writers.

Playing Warren, Hayden Moon is a dedicated performer, academic, and advocate committed to diversifying Australian theatre and performance spaces. Hayden's work aims to amplify LGBTQIA+, disabled, and First Nations representation on stage. Playing Emily, Gemma Dart is a seasoned performer with a dynamic career in theatre, film, and music – her recent highlights include a featured role in Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder. Playing Past Warren, Angelica Lockyer is a gender-queer and Aboriginal performer from the Pilbara and a WAAPA graduate whose notable credits include Panawathi Girl (Yirra Yaakin) and The Return (Malthouse Theatre). Playing Past Emily, Chloe Jayne (or CJ) is a video-maker and Fruit Box Development Series alumna who has played a significant part in the development of this work.

“To have Fruit Box honour and elevate my vision has been so meaningful,” said playwright Z Bui. “Each step of the way, they have championed the value of authentically telling the stories of those who are so rarely centred. The amount of pride and love I have for this piece and the journey to getting here is immeasurable. To everyone who feels some connection to this piece: this is for you.”

This production is just one of many fabulous events The Imperial is serving up over Gay Christmas – check out the glittering full extent of the Impy’s Mardi Gras program.

Back to Birdy is playing in the basement at The Imperial Hotel, Erskineville, from February 21 to March 1, 2024. The show is 90 minutes with no interval. There will be an AUSLAN interpreted performance on Feb 27, and a Trans Community Night on Feb 28. Tickets are $25-$42. Find out more and snap up your tix over here.

