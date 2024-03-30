Sydney
Broke Down Music Box: A 9-Day Festival of Live Performance + Music

  • Flight Path Theatre, Marrickville
Photograph: Supplied/Soft Shock Productions
Catch an intimate performance of rock icon Patti Smith’s one-act play, followed by live music from Sydney's finest indie bands

Over nine glorious nights, a tribe of anarchic creatives are taking over a beloved Inner West sanctum, Marrickville’s Flight Path Theatre, inviting all who dare to dream of a love-in of music, theatre, and punk-rock revelry this March. Each night will begin with a performance of the one-act play, Cowboy Mouth, the surreal, fevered real-life love story penned by famed playwright Sam Shepard (True West, Buried Child) and the godmother of rock ‘n’ roll herself, Patti Smith.

Conceived on a typewriter in the chaotic infamy of New York’s Chelsea Hotel, Cowboy Mouth is an urban fable about a woman who kidnaps a young man at gunpoint, taking him hostage from his wife and child to make him a pop prophet, ''like a rock-and-roll Jesus with a cowboy mouth.” Brought to the Sydney stage by Soft Shock productions, this subversive play is an exhilarating and poetic gunfight of a story, crafted as a cautionary tale about using art as deliverance from our flaws and the danger of relating to someone’s potential instead of who they are.

Following each performance of Cowboy Mouth, the space will shift from gritty and dangerous indie theatre to a riotous evening of live music. You can expect sets from some of Sydney’s most exciting live bands including, Dande and The Lion, Silky Roads, Georgie Jones, Locked in Lummo, The Polymics, Stitcher, and Elysae.

Broke Down Music Box: A 9-Day Festival of Live Performance + Music is taking over Flight Path Theatre, Marrickville, from March 21–30, playing from 7.30pm–9pm. Tickets are $35, or $30 for concessions. Find out more and book in over here.

Alannah Le Cross
Alannah Le Cross

www.flightpaththeatre.org/whats-on/cowboy-mouth
Flight Path Theatre
Flight Path Theatre
142 Addison Road
Marrickville
Sydney
2204
$30-$35
Tues-Sun, 7.30-9pm

