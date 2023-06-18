Sydney
Carrie the Musical

  • Theatre, Musicals
  • Rockdale Town Hall, Rockdale
  1. Carrie The Musical - Regals
    Photograph: Regals Musical Society/Grant Leslie
  2. Carrie The Musical - Regals
    Photograph: Regals Musical Society/Grant Leslie
Time Out says

Bust out that prom dress, this bloody cult classic is coming to Sydney for a brief stint

From a prom dress soaked in blood to a cavalcade of tampons tauntingly pegged at a vulnerable teenage girl – there are few modern horror tales that have imprinted themselves onto the cultural imagination as vividly as Carrie.

Based on Stephen King’s first novel, Carrie tells the story of a teenage misfit who is bullied by the popular crowd in school and is also at the mercy of her cruelly over-protective and ultra-religious mother at home. Things change, however, when Carrie discovers she has a special power, and prom night becomes a memorable for all the wrong reasons.

This story, now 49 years old, has become ingrained in popular culture through three movie adaptations, a movie sequel and countless references. The musical itself has become legendary after closing after only five performances on Broadway in the 1980s, due to its exorbitant costs. 

The writers (Lawrence D. Cohen, screenwriter of the 1976 film version, along with Michael Gore and Dean Pitchford, writers of Fame) then refused hundreds of requests to stage the musical. Interest and demand finally convinced the authors to revisit the piece, and in 2012, an updated version hit Off-Broadway. This is the version that will be presented this June, starring Sydney theatre mainstays Ebony Cooperand Michele Lansdown as Carrie White and her mother Margaret. The intense scenes and duets where these two dynamic actors face off will leave the audience with chills.

Carrie comes to Sydney courtesy of the Regals Musical Society, a community-based not-for-profit founded in 1945. This cult classic has not been to town since a brief premiere season in 2013 from Squabbalogic Independent Music Theatre. 

So tuck away your dirty pillows and don a corsage, it’s time to see red! 

Carrie plays at Rockdale Town Hall from June 9-18. Prices from $39-$49+bf. Parental guidance is advised for those 12 and under. Book over here.

RECOMMENDED:

These are the best and biggest musicals coming to Sydney

These are the best shows in Sydney this month

You can visit these haunted Sydney sites

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Event website:
www.theregals.com.au/carriethemusical
Address:
Rockdale Town Hall
448 Princes Hwy
Rockdale
Sydney
2216
Price:
$39-$49+bf

Dates and times

Buy
