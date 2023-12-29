Time Out says

Roll up, roll up! This world-class circus spectacular is coming back to where it all began at the Sydney Opera House for the festive season.

Taking inspiration from the “golden age” of circus, Circus 1903 features an international cast of world-class performers, glamorous turn-of-the-century costumes, visually splendid staging – and the most stunning life-sized elephant puppets you’ll ever lay eyes on. Taking performance cues from ye olde days of the travelling circus (while leaving behind the animal cruelty) the majestic Queenie and her adorable calf Peanut have been artistically crafted by the award-winning War Horse team.

Next-level puppetry aside, from contortionists to acrobats, rolla bolla to teeterboard – the breathtaking and death-defying stunts served up under the masterful eye of ringmaster, David Williamson, in this spectacle are enough to make the Cirque du Soleil crew blush.

A dazzling and entertaining summer show for both young and old, this is a guaranteed crowd-pleasing outing for families, for date night, or for friend groups.

Off the back of its world premiere at the Opera House in 2016, Circus 1903 returns after a global tour that included Los Angeles, New York, a Las Vegas residency and four sell-out seasons in London. It will take over the Opera House's Concert Hall in a strictly limited run from December 21-29. Tickets are on sale now over here. (Circus 1903 will also travel to Arts Centre Melbourne in 2024.)

