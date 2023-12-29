Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Circus 1903

  • Theatre, Circuses
  • Sydney Opera House, Sydney
  1. Performance photo from Circus 1903
    Photograph: Circus 1903/Ken Leanfore
    PreviousNext
    /5
  2. Performance photo from Circus 1903
    Photograph: Circus 1903/Ken Leanfore
    PreviousNext
    /5
  3. Performance photo from Circus 1903
    Photograph: Circus 1903/Ken Leanfore
    PreviousNext
    /5
  4. Performance photo from Circus 1903
    Photograph: Circus 1903/Ken Leanfore
    PreviousNext
    /5
  5. Performance photo from Circus 1903
    Photograph: Circus 1903/Ken Leanfore
    PreviousNext
    /5
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

This homegrown circus spectacular is coming back to the Opera House

Roll up, roll up! This world-class circus spectacular is coming back to where it all began at the Sydney Opera House for the festive season.

Taking inspiration from the “golden age” of circus, Circus 1903 features an international cast of world-class performers, glamorous turn-of-the-century costumes, visually splendid staging – and the most stunning life-sized elephant puppets you’ll ever lay eyes on. Taking performance cues from ye olde days of the travelling circus (while leaving behind the animal cruelty) the majestic Queenie and her adorable calf Peanut have been artistically crafted by the award-winning War Horse team.

Next-level puppetry aside, from contortionists to acrobats, rolla bolla to teeterboard – the breathtaking and death-defying stunts served up under the masterful eye of ringmaster, David Williamson, in this spectacle are enough to make the Cirque du Soleil crew blush. 

A dazzling and entertaining summer show for both young and old, this is a guaranteed crowd-pleasing outing for families, for date night, or for friend groups. 

Off the back of its world premiere at the Opera House in 2016, Circus 1903 returns after a global tour that included Los Angeles, New York, a Las Vegas residency and four sell-out seasons in London. It will take over the Opera House's Concert Hall in a strictly limited run from December 21-29. Tickets are on sale now over here. (Circus 1903 will also travel to Arts Centre Melbourne in 2024.)

RECOMMENDED:

Here's everything we know about Sydney's blockbuster Egyptian exhibition

The best and biggest musicals coming to Sydney

Beetlejuice the Musical is finally coming to Australia 

Alannah Le Cross
Written by
Alannah Le Cross

Details

Event website:
www.sydneyoperahouse.com/circus/circus-1903
Address:
Sydney Opera House
Bennelong Point
Sydney
2000
Price:
$79-$124

Dates and times

Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.