Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Death of a Salesman

  • Theatre, Drama
picture of anthony lapaglia in the death of a salesman
Photograph: Supplied/GWB Entertainment
Advertising

Time Out says

Anthony LaPaglia will make his Sydney stage debut in Arthur Miller's Pulitzer Prize-winning classic, following standing ovations in Melbourne

It’s a play considered to be one of the greatest of all time, and now we can confirm that beloved Australian actor Anthony LaPaglia will be making his Sydney stage debut as its shining star. Following a triumphant run in Melbourne, GWB Entertainment and Andrew Henry Presents’ production of Arthur Miller's timeless Pulitzer Prize-winning classic, Death of a Salesman, will open at Sydney’s Theatre Royal in May 2024.

LaPaglia will reprise his role as Willy Loman, for which he received rave reviews in the Melbourne season. This is your chance to see the Emmy, Golden Globe, and Tony Award-winning actor on stage at home in Australia, in one of the most iconic plays of the 20th century (though we’re sure that we’ll always know and love him best as the dad from Looking for Alibrandi).

Time Out Melbourne’s four-star review of Death of a Salesman highly commended Lapaglia’s “heart-wrenching” performance, saying: “An incredible sensitivity thrums beneath his deep bass and domineering stature. There’s a slight tremulousness to his gravelly timbre, as if every screaming outburst saps Willy’s strength a little, while his limping gait and sunken eyes make him appear more fragile by the minute.”

Legendary stage and screen director Neil Armfield will also return to guide LaPaglia and the cast through Miller’s profound and moving narrative, which explores morality, responsibility and the fragility of human relationships – especially between fathers and sons. 

First performed in 1949, Death of a Salesman explores the promises and pitfalls of the American Dream. The two-act tragedy is told through a montage of memories, confrontations, arguments and dreams of protagonist Willy Loman, who tries to navigate what it means to be successful in post-war America.

LaPaglia and Armfield will be joined by a stellar Australian cast, including Alison Whyte reprising the role of Linda Loman, the complex and devoted wife of the failing salesman, and Josh Helman as Biff, Willy’s troubled son – the golden boy who has descended into self-doubt and despair. Also reprising their roles will be Tom Stokes as Bernard and Grant Piro as Stanley. Further casting announcements will be made in the lead-up to the Sydney season.

This is a production that will break your heart, and we are so ready for it. Death of a Salesman will play at Theatre Royal Sydney from May 17, 2024. Tickets will go on sale from 10am on Friday, December 1, via salesmanaustralia.com.au

RECOMMENDED:

Sarah Brightman will make her theatrical return in Sunset Boulevard at Sydney Opera House

Hayes Theatre rolls out a new zombie musical, classics and more in 2024

STC is bringing back the Dorian Gray team for a cine-theatre take on Dracula

Alannah Le Cross
Written by
Alannah Le Cross

Details

Event website:
salesmanaustralia.com.au/
Address:
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.