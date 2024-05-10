The annual festival of light is coming back to Sydney this month – here are your biggest questions, answered

Winter is on its way, and here in Sydney, the cooler months event calendar is dominated by one word: Vivid. The multidisciplinary festival of lights, music, food and ideas is illuminating the city yet again this year, with an exceptional program centred around the theme of Humanity. Here are a few key details to help you plan ahead and make the most of Vivid Sydney 2024.

When is Vivid Sydney 2024?

Vivid Sydney 2024 is kicking off on Friday, May 24, and will run until Saturday, June 15, 2024. During that time, Sydney will come to life with state-of-the-art light displays, interactive art pieces, creative pop-up kitchens and a series of events set to spark inspiration and insight – all carefully curated to interrogate the question of what it means to be human.

What is Vivid Sydney?

Vivid Sydney is an annual festival that transforms the Harbour City into a luminous wonderland for several sparkling weeks. Though it started as a light display based at Circular Quay, Vivid has gone on to evolve into a multidisciplinary festival, with the pillars of Vivid Light, Vivid Ideas and Vivid Music each taking inspiration from one central theme every year to form a varied, multifaceted program. In 2023, Vivid Food was established as a new pillar, and this year, the food element is set to play a key role in the Vivid experience.



Photograph: Supplied/Vivid Sydney | 'Echo' by artist Julia Gutman will light up the Sydney Opera House sails in 2024

Where is Vivid Sydney?

By now, it’s hard to find a corner of Sydney that isn’t somehow touched by Vivid’s luminosity between late May and through June, but there are some key locations where the sparkle reaches its peak. As always, Circular Quay will be the epicentre of the Vivid action, but the event will transform venues and precincts across the city, including The Rocks, the State Library of New South Wales, Walsh Bay Arts Precinct, Barangaroo, Darling Harbour, the University of Technology Sydney, The Goods Line, Royal Botanic Garden Sydney and Carriageworks.

What time does Vivid Sydney start?

The lights turn on at 6pm every night, and various events will take place throughout the duration of the festival, from early evening panel discussions to late-night gigs and dance parties.

Photograph: Supplied/Vivid Sydney | 'Dark Spectrum' returns to Wynyard tunnels in 2024

Is Vivid Sydney free to attend?

In short, yes. Taking in the spectacular light displays that form the mesmerising backbone of Vivid (which you'll see projected onto iconic landmarks and floating in the sky) is totally free. However, there are some more exclusive events for which you’ll need to book a ticket – including the immersive illuminated walk through Sydney’s Botanic Gardens and the spectacular experience hidden in the abandoned tunnels beneath Wynyard Station, as well as panels, gigs and parties.

How can I buy tickets to Vivid Sydney 2024 events?

Tickets are on sale now, and you can check out the full program and mark your diaries by heading over here.



When does Vivid Sydney end?

The lights will turn off on Saturday, June 15, 2024 – and that will be it for Vivid for another year. If you’re keen to make the most of Vivid Sydney 2024, you can peruse the program and plan your autumn accordingly over here.

