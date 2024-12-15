If you’re a fan of Dungeons and Dragons – the world-famous roleplay game – you’ll want to mark your calendars: an interactive show inspired by the game is coming to Australia, and it’s making its Aussie debut at the Sydney Opera House this summer. Dungeons and Dragons The Twenty-Sided Tavern is playing from December 15, and presale tickets go live tomorrow.

With a cast of just five actors and more than 30 playable characters, the ever-changing play brings audiences into a magical world where they play a key role in building the narrative.

Producer David Carpenter, director and designer Sarah Davis Reynolds and artistic director David Andrew Laws are responsible for bringing the tavern and the world of the Forgotten Realms to life, with the interactive show featuring 34 backgrounds, more than 40 custom character illustrations, 28 combat effects, 40 item cards and more than 300 individual pieces of content forming an endless amount of routes for the story to take.

“It’s safe to say, no one has done anything like Dungeons and Dragons The Twenty-Sided Tavern before – and we’re thrilled to be giving audiences the first chance to see it outside the US. This theatrical production captures the imagination, inviting everyone to join the adventure and interact with a new world from the moment they walk in the door.” Head of Contemporary Performance at Sydney Opera House, Ebony Bott said.

The show is currently running off-Broadway in New York City, and will bring its fantasy fun to the Opera House for a magical three months this summer (from Sunday, December 15) before taking off on a tour of the US.

General sale tickets go live at 9am on Thursday, September 12, with presale tickets going live on Tuesday, September 10 at 9am. You can learn more and score tickets over here.

