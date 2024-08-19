It looks like Christmas has come early, because we just found out that Elf: The Musical will make its Australian debut at the Sydney Opera House, just in time for the silly season. This heartwarming musical adaptation of the beloved film (which is, arguably, Will Ferrell’s best role ever!) is heading Down Under with a special presentation on the Opera House’s grand Concert Hall from December 19–29, presented with the (suitably named) John Frost for Crossroads Live.

This ridiculously fun adventure follows Buddy on a quest to find his true identity. Despite being raised as an elf in the North Pole, Buddy learns that he is actually a human – which explains his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities. Hilarious misadventures ensue as his search for his birth family leads him to the bright lights of New York City, where he’s faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn't even believe in Santa.

Speaking exclusively with Time Out, the director of this production (and Sydney's own merry expat) Eric Giancola, told us: “Elf: The Musical is pure joy, wrapped up in a giant Christmas bow! I love how the show is able to take the magic of the film and amplify it with music, dance, and a live energy that’s completely infectious.

“The holiday season is a time when we can all embrace our inner child, let go of the stresses of the year, and just revel in the warmth of love and connection. And in Sydney, where Christmas comes with beach days and barbecues, Elf is the perfect way to sprinkle a little traditional holiday magic into our summer celebrations. It’s like a snowball of fun and joy that just keeps building and growing as the show goes on.

"It reminds us of the importance of believing in magic, in each other, and in the power of spreading kindness. What better way to celebrate the holidays than with this high-octane musical that is basically a love letter to all of those things? Come join Buddy in Christmastown! Last one to the Opera House is a cotton-headed ninny muggins!”

Alongside choreographer Mitchell Woodcock, Giancola is taking charge of a dazzling cast of 16, as well as an on-stage band of 15, under the musical direction of Vanessa Scammell. A self-described “enthusiastic gay alien”, Giancola enjoyed a successful career as a Broadway actor before becoming a proud Aussie permanent resident. He now splits his time between NYC and Sydney, where he met his partner Jeremy. After a move from acting to creative, he’s also no stranger to movie magic, and has also been involved in the development of two movie musicals; Trolls (Dreamworks) and Smallfoot (Warner Bros).

“I remember watching Elf for the first time and being in complete awe of Will Ferrell’s comedic genius. As Buddy the Elf, his boundless enthusiasm and belief in the goodness of people really resonated with me. I can definitely relate to Buddy’s sense of wonder in a new environment – there’s something so relatable about finding joy in the little things and embracing the unexpected. I’d like to think that I share some of Buddy’s qualities – especially his absurdity and refusal to take life too seriously.”

Featuring a book by Tony Award-winners Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone) and songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin (Disney's Aladdin on Broadway, The Wedding Singer), this joyful production offers a new musical twist on a much-loved Christmas movie tradition, brimming with maple syrup and Christmas spirit to share with loved ones.

As Giancola says: “This musical is the ultimate feel-good show, like a holiday squeeze from Buddy the Elf himself. You’ll be guaranteed to leave with a skip in your step, ready to spread cheer from the Opera House down to Bondi and beyond!”

Elf: The Musical is playing at the Sydney Opera House from December 19–29, 2024. General public tickets are on sale from 9am on Friday, August 23; and pre-sale begins at 9am on Tuesday, August 20. Find out more and secure your seats over here.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, travel inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED: