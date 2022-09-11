Time Out says

If reality has been getting you down lately, we have a pretty dreamy solution. Enter: Eternityland, a pop-up fantastical theatre experience full of multi-roomed adventures, wild storytelling, live music, crazy characters, circus performances, massive and surreal set-design, secret bars and legit battles with ancient heroes from myths past.

It all sounds like too much to be true – but, we assure you. True, it really is.

Akin to stepping into the worlds of Squid Game or Westworld (but without all the grim torture and death bits), Eternityland is an interactive theatre experience that looks like nothing we've ever seen in Sydney before. Having already taken London, New York and Shanghai by storm, this incredible immersion on the streets of Barangaroo is designed to be a ‘choose your own adventure’ experience, with visitors invited to enter in small groups, wherein you are made to follow your own curiosity while travelling through each room, encountering wild mythological characters, evil monsters, temptations (to avoid, or to not avoid) and general magical mayhem along the way.

Run by Sydney’s most mysterious bar, The Department of Myth and Legend, visitors to Eternityland's parallel dimension will come face-to-face with the likes of a villainous clown, a monster’s mother, a lazy knight, a lost member of a royal family and a cool as a cucumber cowboy – along with a whole host of other weird and wonderful minions and sidekicks.

The creation of Danielle Harvey, the mastermind director behind The Festival of Dangerous Ideas and A Midnight Visit, Eternityland will have an all-star line-up of over 60 of Sydney’s best art, theatre and music creatives, with it featuring art direction by Natalie Verriest, video design by Sabrina Organo and Club Sandwich and production design by Dan Porta, Matthew Alberline and Isabel Hudson. Performers include the poptastic burlesque artist and singer Lou P Scarlett and Australia's most elaborately dressed performance artist and designer Brendan de la Hay. On top of bringing some much-needed arty sparkle to Sydney’s streets, Eternityland will also bring you over 20 highly Instagrammable sets – and one seriously magical outing.

Premiering from August 3, Eternityland will run until September 11. Sessions will run from Wednesday to Sunday, with there being multiple entry times available on each day, with you able to head in from 6.30-8pm from Wednesday to Saturday, and from 2-3.30pm on Sundays. Tickets start at just $44, and can be booked now by clicking right here.

Run, don’t walk folks. You don’t want to miss this one.

Feeling dramatic? Check out the best shows to see in Sydney this month.