Fuccbois: Live in Concert at the Old Fitz
Photograph: Supplied/Leanne Part
  • Theatre, Musicals
  • Old Fitzroy Theatre, Woolloomooloo
  • Recommended

4 out of 5 stars

A band of Fuccbois take the stage for their farewell tour in this glitzy, camp and hilarious pop extravaganza

Charlotte Smee
Written by Charlotte Smee
Contributor
Time Out says

The biggest (fictional) boy band in the world, the Fuccbois, is finally appearing in the tiniest stadium (basement theatre) in Sydney: the Old Fitz. Brandon, Brendan, and also Brendan and Tyler make up the hottest, silliest boy band (featuring absolutely no actual boys) you’ve ever seen.

This indie production’s world premiere is directed by Jessica Fallico with book, lyrics and music by Bridie Connell (who also performs as art-school-soft-boi Brandon). Fuccbois is a concert inside a musical. Kind of like that 2016 mockumentary, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, but with the added bonus of four women in masculine drag, the show is set at the final concert of the band’s farewell tour – complete with reminiscing, solo career announcements, and a snort-inducing segment on “the Fuccbois give back”.

The music is loud, fun, and a perfect pastiche of all your favourite boy bands – and the lyrics are hilariously clever, to boot. Exploring the fuccboi stereotype in musical form is a simple premise, which allows for some hilariously clever moments of choreography, audience interaction, and cheeky little asides that make the show so much more than just a silly concert.

Connell’s Brandon is sensitive and awful, Gabbi Bolt as Brendan is, well, Irish (to be sure), Megan Walshe as Tyler is lanky and ridiculous, and Clara Harrison as also Brendan might have more depth than you think he does. They’re all fantastic performers, with great pop vocals running all over the place. As the bois’ stage manager, Orya Golgowsky is the much-needed foil to the ridiculousness happening on stage. The slick choreography by Jamie Winbank has an infectious energy, and the sparkly costumes by Lily Moody shine under over-the-top concert lights by Tim Hope, backed by a huge video screen designed by Elle Fitzgerald.

Fuccbois is for fans of everything that’s big, loud, silly, and a little bit clever. Don’t forget to grab your cardboard sign from the theatre seats, and scream your heart out. And who knows, maybe these boys will reflect on their behaviour and learn something about themselves. You have to see it to find out.

Fuccbois is presented by Long Con and is playing at the Old Fitz Theatre until October 26 as part of the New Works Festival ‘24. Find out more and snap your tickets over here.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news and things to do, straight to your inbox.

Details

Event website:
www.oldfitztheatre.com.au/fuccbois-live-in-concert
Address
Old Fitzroy Theatre
129 Dowling St
Woolloomooloo
Sydney
2011
Price:
$38.50-$82.50

Dates and times

