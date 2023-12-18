Time Out says

This 60-seat space is not only the grande dame of Sydney’s (admittedly tiny) pub theatre scene, its also Australia last-standing pub theatre, having been around for more than two decades. The Old Fitz Theatre has been a crucible for talent such as Brendan Cowell, Toby Schmitz and Kate Mulvany during its heydey under Tamarama Rock Surfers theatre company.

Redline Productions currently runs the space, curating an annual season of works that range from new Australian plays to American and British classics. Always with an edgy subterranian twist. In 2024, the iconic theatre enters a new chapter, led by artistic director Lucy Clements and executive producer Emma Wright. The duo extends enormous thanks to Red Line Productions, particularly Andrew Henry and Dino Dimitriadis, for their continued support and extraordinary contributions to Sydney’s theatre sector.



The Old Fitzroy Theatre is accessed through The Old Fitzroy Hotel.