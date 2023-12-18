Sydney
Old Fitzroy Theatre

  • Theatre
  • Woolloomooloo
This 60-seat space is not only the grande dame of Sydney’s (admittedly tiny) pub theatre scene, its also Australia last-standing pub theatre, having been around for more than two decades. The Old Fitz Theatre has been a crucible for talent such as Brendan Cowell, Toby Schmitz and Kate Mulvany during its heydey under Tamarama Rock Surfers theatre company.

Redline Productions currently runs the space, curating an annual season of works that range from new Australian plays to American and British classics. Always with an edgy subterranian twist. In 2024, the iconic theatre enters a new chapter, led by artistic director Lucy Clements and executive producer Emma Wright. The duo extends enormous thanks to Red Line Productions, particularly Andrew Henry and Dino Dimitriadis, for their continued support and extraordinary contributions to Sydney’s theatre sector.

The Old Fitzroy Theatre is accessed through The Old Fitzroy Hotel.

Alannah Le Cross
Alannah Le Cross

Address:
129 Dowling St
Woolloomooloo
Sydney
2011
Contact:
View Website

The Lonesome West

  • Comedy

It’s been 25 years since British-Irish playwright Martin McDonagh’s pitch-black comedy The Lonesome West debuted on Broadway. Now, a new production of the smash-hit from Empress Theatre kicks off proceedings at The Old Fitz Theatre in 2024, playing in the indie theatre (in the basement of Time Out fave The Old Fitzroy Hotel) from January 13 to February 4. As the final instalment of McDonagh’s acclaimed Leenane Trilogy (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri, In Bruges) this savage tale transports you to the comically improbable wild west of Ireland. Here, the Connor brothers are at each other’s throats, battling it out over unresolved childhood grievances that have resurfaced after their father’s untimely death. As the brothers teeter on the edge of bloody carnage, a young local priest attempts to bring about peace – with devastating consequences. Shock, thrill and delight are all on the cards in this intimate performance directed by Anna Houston (Cyprus Avenue) and starring Ruby Henaway, Abe Mitchell, Lee Beckhurst and Andre de Vanny. The Lonesome West is part of Old Fitz Theatre’s newest chapter and inaugural season for artistic director Lucy Clements and executive producer Emma Wright. It will lead the first of three acts, followed by the Australian premiere of Isley Lynn’s The Swell and the world premiere production of Emily Sheehan’s gothic thriller Frame Narrative. You can find out more here. RECOMMENDED: These are the best theatre and musicals to see in Sydney this

