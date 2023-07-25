The walls at Parlar are adorned with three striking tapestries by artist Alexander Calder, but in our opinion the real art here is executive chef Jose Saulog’s faultless cooking. A feather-like snack of churros topped with creme fraiche and an anchovy dusted with lemon myrtle are the perfect ways to start the night. Next, a dish of kingfish crudo with caviar, sweet orange and smoked tomato oil; as well as an asparagus tart, topped with delicate scale-like slices of zucchini and paired salty chorizo are both almost too pretty to eat. Even if a trip to the Mediterranean isn’t on the cards, at least you can travel there for the night at Parlar.
The enclave of Potts Point is home to some serious dining gems, be it mainstays like Fratelli Paradiso or the Apollo; game-changing plant-based restaurant Yellow; or mod-Asian joints like Ms G’s and Cho Cho San. Plus, drop-dead gorgeous spots Parlar and Franca.
Our Time Out Sydney editors and critics have eaten our way through Macleay Street and beyond, curating this list with the top places to eat and drink in the 2011 postcode. So, have a read and get exploring.