Named after Australian musical theatre legend Nancye Hayes OAM, this demure little theatre just off the main drag of Kings Cross is the beating heart of Sydney’s musical theatre and cabaret community. Yeah, the Hayes Theatre Co is pretty much our local answer to Off-Broadway.

Brand new Aussie musicals (like the inaugural Time Out Sydney Arts & Culture Award-winner Zombie! The Musical) cut their teeth here alongside bold new takes on the classics, contemporary hits, and neglected musical gems. Undiscovered performers rub shoulders with seasoned stars on the Hayes stage, and productions here have the potential to feel miles bigger than the humble 110-seat theatre should even be able to pull off (but they do).

In 2024, the Hayes celebrated a decade since opening the doors for their first show. The building was previously the home of the now-retired Darlinghurst Theatre Company and called the Darlinghurst Theatre, but changed hands in 2013 and re-opened as Hayes Theatre Co in February 2014.

How to get to the Hayes Theatre

The Hayes is located at 19 Greenknowe Avenue, Elizabeth Bay. It’s about a 10-minute walk from Kings Cross Station. If you’re catching the bus, take the 311 from Railway Square or York Street near Wynyard Street, and hop off on Elizabeth Bay Road or Greenknowe Avenue.

If you’re set on driving, be aware that there’s limited street parking. But discount parking is available from Kings Cross Parking Station on Ward Avenue. Bring your parking ticket with you to the theatre to have it validated at the Box Office and receive unlimited parking for $15. Find out more about your visit, including accessibility information, over here.

