STC brings us a much-hyped and darkly funny tale that leaves a slew of casualties in its wake

American playwright Aleshea Harris describes her breakout hit as drawing from “the ancient, the modern, the tragic, the Spaghetti Western, hip-hop and Afropunk”. One New York critic remarked: “Step aside, Quentin Tarantino and Martin McDonagh.”

Fans of the outrageous and provocative won't need much more convincing to get on board the story of twins Racine and Anaia, and their cross-country mission to take revenge on their father for their horrific shared childhood.

This new Australian production, co-produced with Sydney Theatre Company and Melbourne Theatre Company, debuted in Melbourne to rave reviews, and now it's Sydney's turn.

Henrietta Amevor and Masego Pitso co-star for co-directors Shari Sebbens and Zindzi Okenyo (Seven Methods of Killing Kylie Jenner) with support from Clare Chihambakwe, Cleave Williams, Darius Williams, Patrick Williams, and Grant Young in what promises to be the most electrifying production in STC's calendar this year.

Is God Is plays at Sydney Theatre Co's Wharf 1 Theatre, Walsh Bay, from September 15 to October 21. Tickets are $54-$104 and you can snap up yours over here.

