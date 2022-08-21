Time Out says

Shari Sebbens and Zindzi Okenyo direct this high-energy, politically astute portrait of two women caught in the throes of a Twitter storm

Following its Australian premiere at Sydney's Darlinghurst Theatre Company in autumn 2021, Seven Methods of Killing Kylie Jenner is finally winging its way to Melbourne in winter 2022. And with a rave reviews (including a phenomenal, five-star rating by Time Out Sydney) you bet we're excited.

British playwright Jasmine Lee-Jones's exciting work draws on the social media vortex, deploying GIFs, memes and emojis to consider questions of cultural appropriation, racism, homophobia and online trolling. It all spirals out of an online argument about the success of 23-year-old “self-made billionaire” and reality TV star Kylie Jenner, that sets best friends Cleo and Kara against one another.

A collaboration with Green Door Theatre Company, the show stars the inimitable Moreblessing Maturure and Iolanthe, as co-directed by proud Bardi and Jabirr Jabirr woman Shari Sebbens, and actress and musician Zindzi Okenyo.

“Jasmine Lee-Jones has written one of the greatest debut plays I will ever have the privilege of reading, turning even the simple act of page formatting into a thrill,” Sebbens says. “The voices of Cleo and Kara bust through the atmosphere of a global shift every one of us should be feeling right now, bringing big pain and big heart. They crack open the URL, the IRL and force us to look at the space we hold each other in.”

Maturure, who is also a co-producer and community engagement specialist on this project, adds: “My cheeks hurt the whole train ride when I first read this play. So much about it is exciting and familiar, the closest articulation of my GIF-heavy world on paper. On top of the laughs, it makes space for the messy, complicated conversations we find ourselves navigating daily and doesn’t shy away from throwing down when it needs to.”

Seven Methods of Killing Kylie Jenner is on at Melbourne's Malthouse Theatre from July 27 to August 21.