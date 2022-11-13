Time Out says

Sydney is making a habit of picking up experiences that are named for and styled like hotels, but which are not in fact hotels at all. First it was the announcement of the candyland of ‘challenge rooms’ at Hijinx Hotel in Alexandria, and now the Sydney Opera House is tucking in with L’Hôtel. Featuring the crème de la crème of cabaret, burlesque, aerial and circus, it’s an extravagant take on the classic dinner theatre experience, which promises to fully immerse its audience in a world of French intrigue as they dine amongst the action. And while you can’t stay for the night, this show, which made its world premiere with a sold out season at Adelaide Cabaret Festival in 2021, is certainly ringing our bell.

In the hotel lobby, audiences meet the captivating characters who call L’Hôtel home and follow them behind closed doors for jaw-dropping performances. Throughout the show, G.H. Mumm Champagne and a selection of fine French food is deftly delivered by the L'Hôtel’s wait staff ensemble.

Director Craig Ilott puts Sydney’s enfant terrible prince of pop Brendan Maclean (Baz Luhrmann’s The Great Gatsby) back in the centre of the action after the pair also worked together on the disco-inferno cabaret Velvet. The international cast also includes Parisian-based jazz singer and chanteuse Caroline Nin (France); Cirque du Soleil alumna, award-winning contemporary circus artist and innovator Masha Terentieva (Russia) and loads of other hot talents.

Ooh la la! Looks like Moulin Rouge! The Musical isn’t the only show kicking up some saucy French flair in Sydney this year. Who needs the sparkling diamond when this lush experience is shacking up at Sydney’s crown jewel?

L’Hôtel is having a month-long Sydney stay from October 12. Tickets start from $165 (with food and beverage package) or $89 (show only) plus booking fee and you can snap yours up here.

