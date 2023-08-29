Time Out says

This immersive cabaret experience at Sydney Opera House will transport you into one of Jay Gatsby's extravagant soirees

This could be the closest you’ll get to spending a whirlwind evening inside a Baz Luhrmann movie. All the glitz, glamour and revelry of one of Jay Gatsby’s famous soirees is coming straight to the belly of the Sydney Opera House, with this world-first theatrical experience and pop-up vintage-inspired night club.

Throwing the doors open this summer, Gatsby at the Green Light invites you into an evening of escapist fantasy. Pulsating music will draw audiences into the club, where a troupe of entertainers whirl through the venue and across the glittering bar stage. Live singers will accompany variety acts including aerial, burlesque, dance, and next-level circus from world-class local and international talent.

This ain’t no one-size-fits-all experience. Audiences can either take their seats and watch Gatsby’s fantasy play out in front of them, or get up close and personal with the club’s characters by reserving a cabaret table complete with a 1920s-inspired canapé and cocktail package.

Sure, this isn’t the first time Sydneysiders have had the chance to don a flapper dress and get amongst an immersive theatrical interpretation of The Great Gatsby. But iconic location aside, we can bet that you’re in for a superior experience when you do the Charleston on into the Green Light. This take comes from the same mastermind behind last summer’s French-infused theatrical dinner cabaret experience L’Hôtel, and disco-spectacular Velvet Rewired.

Gatsby is the latest expansion of director Craig Ilott’s long-standing partnership with the Opera House, the same creative mind behind last summer’s five-star blockbuster Amadeus, Smoke & Mirrors, and multiple Sydney Festival hits (such as Betty Blokk-Buster Reimagined).

“Our treatment of Gatsby has been akin to that of a concept album; riffing on the essence of a familiar text through a new form to create an evocative experience,” explains Ilott. “We’ve taken elements entrenched in the 1920s – the vaudeville, the fashion, the hospitality – and remixed them with a bold 2020s beat, with the aim of creating an evening that feels both contemporary and captivating."

A century after we were first introduced to F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic text, this theatrical experience invites Sydneysiders into one of Jay Gatsby’s indulgent parties for an evening of escapist fantasy.

Reminiscent of speakeasies in the prohibition era, the Green Light offers a bespoke range of beverage options that have been created exclusively for this limited season, including the Green Light Gimlet, the Blind Tiger Martini, and the Reggio Manhattan. Call me a beautiful little fool, because I'm ready to raise a glass to this!

Gatsby at the Green Light comes to the Studio at the Sydney Opera House from December 16 to February 25. Tickets start at $79.90+bf. Pre-sale starts at 8am on Wednesday, August 30, and general public tickets go on sale at 8am on Friday, September 1.

